GCC visitors to Thailand increase 12% in 2025

GCC tourists spend more than 11 times the global average per trip in Asia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 4-7 May, is projecting a significant increase in exhibitors from Asia-Pacific countries, underpinned by a strong 13.95% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in participation from Asian exhibitors over the 2024–2026 period.

The burgeoning participation from Asian destinations runs in parallel with the continued strong growth of GCC outbound travel to the Asia-Pacific region. Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan remain among the most in-demand destinations for Gulf travellers, supported by robust air connectivity and increasingly competitive airfares.

Asia-Pacific remains a significant air travel market, with Southeast Asia in particular experiencing significant growth, contributing to a projected 5.9% increase in Middle East air passenger traffic in 2025, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World’s 2025 global air traffic forecast.

This is further compounded by data from the 2025 ATM Travel Trends Report, developed in collaboration with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, which shows that destinations such as Thailand are set to attract more travellers from the Middle East region as preferences shift and more destination choices open up.

“Thailand is the standout performer, as Asia-Pacific takes an even greater share of outbound travel from the Middle East, with over ten million extra tourism nights expected in 2030 compared with current levels, according to our report,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

“It is one of the top outbound destinations for the UAE and broader GCC in 2025, with 12% growth year-on-year. Excluding inter-regional travel in the Middle East, Thailand is forecast to capture the second largest volume of outbound leisure nights for the period 2025-2030, with 33%,” she added.

Tourism boards from across Asia confirmed for ATM 2026 include the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Cambodia Tourism Marketing and Promotion Board, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Korea Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Brunei Tourism and Visit Maldives Corporation, among many others.

Exhibitors already confirmed include Hilton Hotels of Malaysia, Conrad Singapore Orchard, The Garden Hotel Company Ltd. (Guangzhou), Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Six & Six Private Islands, Ayana Hospitality and China Cultural Centre in the UAE, to name a few.

A number of factors are driving this upward trend, including increased air connectivity, more affordable travel options, and a growing appetite among GCC travellers for diverse cultural experiences. Asian destinations also benefit from the fact that GCC residents are among the world’s highest-value tourists, spending 11 times the global average when travelling in Asia, according to the research company, Reso.

Strengthening economic ties between the Gulf and Asia is further supporting travel flows. Trade between the two regions is projected to reach $802 billion by 2030, according to insights from the global think tank Asia House, which expects the continent to become the Gulf’s largest trading bloc by 2028.

To address this topic in more detail, ATM 2026 will feature a panel session on the Global Stage entitled “Asia–GCC Corridor: The Next Great Growth Engine”. Industry experts will examine the broader issue of how and why the GCC’s premium spenders are fuelling one of the world’s most lucrative travel corridors.

“ATM supports the wider travel and tourism industry by analysing emerging trends, addressing sector-wide challenges and equipping stakeholders with strategic insights to strengthen existing revenue streams and unlock new ones,” added Curtis.

ATM 2026 will also deliver an in-depth exploration of global travel trends, innovations, and growth opportunities through a packed content programme across the Global Stage, Future Stage, and Experience Stage, featuring expert panels, market outlooks, technology showcases, and destination briefings.

With the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, IBTM @ ATM and the co-located event, ATM Travel Tech, which will have two dedicated halls, ATM 2026 will highlight the industry’s rapid response to shifting traveller expectations and its drive to build deeper connections across the global tourism ecosystem.

Registration is now live for ATM. Media can register here, to register as a visitor, click here, and for enquiries related to exhibiting, please click here.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

