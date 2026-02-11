Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Embassy of India in the UAE, in collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai hosted the Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 on 10-11 February 2026, at the Symbiosis Dubai Campus, Dubai Knowledge Park.

The Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 forms part of a global series of ‘Road to AI’ engagements hosted by Indian Missions worldwide, aimed at fostering international dialogue, strengthening global collaboration, and building momentum ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 16 - 20 February 2026.

Aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, the initiative seeks to advance an inclusive, ethical, and globally collaborative artificial intelligence ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on responsible innovation, capacity building, and real-world impact.

The summit was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE. He said, “My visit to Symbiosis Dubai marked my first engagement with a university in the UAE, and it was truly special to interact with bright young minds in an environment where curiosity genuinely meets purpose. Beyond the institution, this experience reflects the broader role AI is playing in shaping new and evolving learning ecosystems. In a futuristic city like Dubai, AI is increasingly becoming a co-author in classrooms and institutions, not to replace human intelligence, but to expand human capability. The purpose of this summit is clear: to educate, democratise, and responsibly harness AI as a force to upskill, reskill, and uplift the workforce of tomorrow. This dialogue also underscores the strong and growing partnership between the UAE and India - one rooted in innovation, education, and shared aspirations for a technology-driven future. Together, both nations are uniquely positioned to shape inclusive, ethical, and globally responsible AI progress.”

The two-day program brought together an eminent group of academic, institutional, industry, and policy leaders from India and the UAE. Key addresses were delivered by Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes Executive Director (AMESA), QS and Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar, Provost, Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University, and Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis Dubai.

Other distinguished speakers and participants included Prof. Hossam Elshenraki, Dubai Police Academy; Dr. Hussam Al Hamadi, Head - Cyber Security & Applied Resilience Center, University of Dubai and Vice Chair, IEEE UAE Section; Mr. Khadeer Peer Shariff S.S, Managing Director, Siraj Holding International and Executive Chairman, Novac GT Technologies LLC; Mr. Eugene Pribytkov, CEO, Voice AI and Chair, AI Education Forum; Dr. Shadia Al Zaatari, Sharjah Education Academy; and Dr. Svetlana Chigaeva-Heddad, Strategic Programs & Engagement Lead, AI Education Forum.

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University, said, “We sincerely thank the India Embassy for choosing Symbiosis Dubai to host the prestigious Road to AI Impact Summit, a significant precursor to the AI summit in India. At Symbiosis Dubai, our focus has always been on strengthening student academic excellence and industry engagement, while fostering meaningful student collaboration and providing opportunities for global exposure beyond the classroom. We are already on this path through initiatives such as the Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII) and the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, which proactively embed AI into learning and research. In a forward-looking city like Dubai, where innovation and AI are shaping every sector, education must evolve alongside technology, preparing our students not just to learn, but to lead and make an impact in a rapidly changing world.”

On Day Two, the summit hosted a dedicated AI Hackathon for over 150 school students, underscoring the organisers’ emphasis on early talent development, youth engagement, and nurturing future-ready digital skills. This initiative reflected India’s broader commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable AI talent pipeline from an early age.

The Road to AI Impact Summit 2026 underscores India’s growing technological leadership and the Embassy of India’s continued efforts to showcase the country’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and responsible innovation, while strengthening India–UAE cooperation in emerging technologies.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025, will serve as a premier global platform bringing together world leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators. Scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 16–20 February 2026, the summit will mark a historic milestone as the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, reaffirming India’s commitment to promoting inclusive, human-centric, and responsible artificial intelligence for global good.

Symbiosis Dubai was inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, marking a significant milestone in India’s expanding global academic footprint. It is among only five Indian universities selected under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement. Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, says, “As Dubai continues to evolve into a global capital of innovation, Symbiosis Dubai is committed to ensuring that its students evolve alongside it. Our academic programmes are designed to reflect the realities of today’s fast-changing business landscape, where data, technology, and artificial intelligence are reshaping decision-making across sectors. Through initiatives such as the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, students gain first-hand exposure to the powerful intersection of AI, digital transformation, and business strategy. This approach is reflected in outcomes as well. Our MBA Class of 2025 achieved an impressive 98% internship success rate in its very first year, aligning strongly with Dubai’s vision of building a future-ready workforce. Our recent first-anniversary celebration, graced by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, further affirmed the institute’s growing contribution to excellence in higher education.”

About Symbiosis International University

Founded in 1971 for international students by Prof. (Dr.) S.B. Mujumdar, Symbiosis International University (SIU), has built a distinguished legacy of over 50+ years in world-class education. Rooted in the Vedic philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - "The World is One Family" - Symbiosis International University fosters international understanding through quality education. With students from more than 85 countries, the university is a vibrant hub of academic excellence, research, and cultural diversity.

Symbiosis holds prestigious national and international accolades, including an A++ grade, and was recently ranked 51st in Employer Reputation globally in QS World University Rankings (Asia 2025). It has also been awarded Category-I status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), reaffirming its academic excellence.

Symbiosis in a nutshell: 1100+ Diverse faculty | 150+ MoUs | 130+ Programs | 85+ Student nationalities | 50+ years legacy | 42 Institutes | 13 Research centres

About Symbiosis Dubai

Symbiosis Dubai is the first Indian university in Dubai to launch with full accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), UAE. Located in the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park, it is one of only five universities selected under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement. Backed by over 50+ years of academic excellence, Symbiosis brings its legacy of trust, innovation, and quality education to the UAE. The university offers a diverse range of industry-aligned programs - including BA, BBA Honors/ BBA, BBA Dual Degree with Aston University UK, BCA, B.Com Hons + ACCA prep/ B.com + ACCA Prep, B.Sc Honors/ B.Sc, B.Tech, and MBA powered by the prestigious SIBM Pune - designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to excel in today’s competitive global landscape.