Doha – Leading scientists, researchers and experts from around the world gathered in Doha for the 18th International Meeting of the European Calcium Society (ECS). Hosted by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), the meeting discussed the latest advances and trends in calcium and cellular signaling. This marks the first time the international ECS meeting has been hosted outside Europe.

Held every two years, the 18th International Meeting of the ECS consists of two parts: a one-day Junior European Calcium Society (jECS) Satellite Meeting, which took place in January, followed by the current main ECS General Meeting.

The four-day ECS General Meeting provides a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge research and innovative ideas in the field of calcium signaling, fosters collaboration and networking among professionals, and offers opportunities for professional growth.

Scientific sessions and panel discussions explored multiple aspects of calcium signaling at the molecular, cellular, organ and whole-organism levels. Speakers highlighted the critical roles of calcium signaling mechanisms in health and disease, as well as their therapeutic potential. The meeting also provided an interdisciplinary platform for academic researchers, clinicians and industry professionals to present and discuss the latest innovations, trends and challenges in the field.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Rosario Rizzuto, full professor at the National Center for Gene Therapy and Drugs Based on RNA Technology and chair of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Padua, Italy; Dr. David Yule, the Louis Lasagna Professor of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Rochester, U.S.; and Dr. Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz, head of 4D Cellular Physiology and senior group leader at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, U.S.

Dr. Khaled Machaca, professor and vice dean for research, innovation and commercialization at WCM-Q, said: Calcium signaling plays a crucial role in many physiological processes and is key for understanding cellular function and disease mechanisms. The 18th International Meeting of the ECS is a very important gathering for scientific discourse and innovation, and a key platform for advancing calcium signaling research. We are honored to host the event and welcome so many international experts to collectively work toward advancing knowledge and improving patient outcomes.”

Participating experts came from leading international institutions, including the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth); the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences; NYU Grossman School of Medicine; the University of British Columbia; National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University; University College London; University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf; the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Cell Biology (IBMZ); Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München; Heidelberg University; Johannes Kepler University Linz; Strasbourg University School of Medicine and University Teaching Hospitals; KU Leuven; and the University of Helsinki, among others.

