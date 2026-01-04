Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the Remarkable Emirati Women (REW) event, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation, brought together more than 700 leaders under the theme Unleash Your Impact.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Guest of Honour, who took part in a ceremony to honour 62 graduates from the second cohort of the Emirati Women Chapter programme – a joint initiative of the GWU and PureHealth to empower Emirati women through mentorship, leadership training and professional development opportunities.

Her Excellency Rym bint Abdulla Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, delivered an opening address on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, conveying strong messages of support for the advancement of Emirati women. The speech underscored the event’s significance as a platform that celebrates a distinguished group of Emirati women whose excellence and remarkable achievements serve as inspiring models. Her Excellency emphasised that Her Highness’s patronage reflects her unwavering commitment to advancing the role of women in the nation’s development.

Her Excellency Al Falasy noted that the wise leadership’s support for Emirati women has always been the cornerstone of their progress. Her Excellency explained that the leadership has spared no effort in providing all necessary resources to empower and develop Emirati women, enabling them to earn the nation’s trust and become a formidable force locally, regionally and globally.

Her Excellency Al Falasy highlighted the vital role of Emirati women in all spheres of responsibility, whether in the workplace or within their families. Her Excellency said: “The Emirati mother exemplifies the highest forms of giving. She is the first school in shaping individuals and the constant pillar supporting the family and society.”

Her Excellency concluded her remarks with a heartfelt message from Her Highness, the Mother of the Nation, advising Emirati women to continue their journey with confidence and determination, and to always serve as role models and ambassadors of Emirati values wherever they go.

Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, delivered an inspiring address at the summit in which she explored the concept of true impact and the role of women in achieving it, free from the pressures of the so-called exceptional woman syndrome.

Sheikha Dr Shamma spoke about the importance of mental health and its role in national sustainability, noting that burnout has become a genuine concern. She emphasised that when society celebrates only the image of the superwoman, it does not empower women; rather, it risks losing some of the nation’s brightest talent under the weight of silent exhaustion.

Her message extended beyond present-day challenges to address the profound responsibility towards the remarkable legacy left by the women of the first generation, the founders and builders of the nation, saying that under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, these pioneering women turned the impossible into reality and that their legacy is not merely a source of pride; it is a true miracle that continues to inspire generations.

Organised by the GWU and the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, in collaboration with PureHealth, the UAE’s largest healthcare group, the event served as a leading platform to highlight the journey of Emirati women and their role in national development.

Her Excellency Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said: “The 2025 edition of the Remarkable Emirati Women reflects the continued leadership of Emirati women across all fields, and reaffirms the commitment of the General Women’s Union, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, to empowering Emirati women and preparing them to assume leadership roles and drive positive change.

“We are proud to celebrate this year with more than 700 distinguished national figures and to witness the graduation of the second cohort of the Emirati Women Chapter programme, which stands as a truly national platform that supports ambition, creativity, and the advancement of women’s contributions to shaping the future of the UAE. We also extend our sincere gratitude to our partners at PureHealth Group for their continuous support and fruitful collaboration, which has played a key role in the success of the summit and the achievement of its noble national goals. The success of this summit is a continuation of our wise leadership’s vision and its unwavering commitment to strengthening the values of the union and affirming the central role of women as a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s sustainable development journey.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “This year’s Remarkable Emirati Women Summit highlighted the growing momentum of initiatives dedicated to empowering Emirati women, guided by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and supported by our esteemed partners at the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood. We are proud to have witnessed the participation of many national leaders, changemakers, policymakers and innovators. This collective commitment we witnessed throughout the summit inspires us at PureHealth to continue supporting Emirati women, believing that they are a driving force for progress in the healthcare sector and across other fields, leaving a clear imprint on the UAE’s journey of development, prosperity and equality.”

Sheikha Maitha bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan delivered the graduation speech on behalf of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoun Al Nahyan, celebrating the achievements of the graduates and encouraging the new generation of Emirati women to continue their journey of impact and contribution. The summit was also attended by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum.

Building on the momentum of previous years, this year’s gathering celebrated Emirati women driving meaningful change across the UAE by transforming opportunity into measurable community progress. The day-long programme featured keynotes, panel discussions and immersive sessions exploring leadership, purpose and wellbeing, offering a collaborative space for dialogue, growth and connection.

Speakers at Remarkable Emirati Women 2025 included Her Excellency Rym bint Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation; Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Sheikha Maitha bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan on behalf of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Her Excellency Noura Al Ghathi, Undersecretary, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General, Emirates Drug Establishment and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center; Her Excellency Naema Abdel Rahman Al Mansoori, Former Member of the Federal National Council and Director of the Blind Care Department at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; and Her Excellency Bayna Saif Al Awani, Director-General, Payers and Finance Affairs, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Also speaking at the summit were Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth; Dr Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer, Outpatient Care, M42; Engineer Farida Kamber Al Awadi, Former President of the Emirates Businesswomen Council and Executive Director of Cinmar Design; Dr Ayesha Al Memari, Consultant, Emergency Medicine and Critical Care; Khalifa Al Mazrouie, Explorer, National Geographic Arabia; Khaled Al Hammadi, Member of the UAE Children’s Parliament, Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood; Fatima Abdulla Salem Al Kaabi, Member of the Emirati Women Chapter programme; Khalifa Saeed Al Kaabi, Member of the UAE Children’s Parliament, Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood; and Mariam Mohammed Al Kaabi, Um Matar, Senior Citizen Member of the Emirati Women Chapter programme.

The ceremony also marked the opening of registration for the third cohort, which will welcome 100 new members, continuing the programme’s journey of empowerment and growth.

Since its inception, the Remarkable Emirati Women initiative has evolved into a national platform celebrating Emirati women as leaders, innovators and changemakers. The 2025 edition reaffirmed the enduring leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose vision continues to inspire a future defined by equality, empowerment and impact.

