United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has hosted a virtual workshop to introduce higher education institutions (HEIs) to the newly launched National Practical Training Platform, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness programme, Nafis.

The session – part of a weekly series of workshops – saw strong engagement, with more than 350 academic and administrative staff from 46 HEIs attending. Participants were guided through user manuals, key features and best practices for leveraging the platform, including accessing available work experience opportunities. The workshop also explained the platform’s registration process, training contract management, training provider selection criteria and use of data and analytics to improve educational outcomes and meet labour market needs, and featured a Q&A segment addressing technical and operational aspects of the platform, linking HEIs with training providers, outlining criteria for selecting training opportunities and sharing best practices for managing work experience under the new governance system.

The weekly workshop series is aimed at introducing HEIs to the platform’s benefits and usage. All relevant institutions are invited to participate and start using the platform. Held as part of MoHESR’s efforts to raise awareness and strengthen understanding of the platform, the workshop series supports the development of high-quality work experience programmes aligned with the UAE’s priorities for a knowledge-based economy focused on innovation and future skills.

About the platform

The National Practical Training Platform is a national strategic initiative designed to enhance students’ readiness for the labour market by unifying work experience management across HEIs and economic sectors. It provides an integrated digital system connecting HEIs with training providers, covering provider accreditation, student placement, progress monitoring, performance evaluation and measurement of institutional training outcomes.

Launched under the Nafis platform, it enables university students to access quality work experience opportunities while allowing public and private institutions to showcase available programmes. By connecting students with high-level training across vital sectors, the platform strengthens the integration of theory and practice, supports workforce readiness and contributes to the UAE’s economic and knowledge development goals.

