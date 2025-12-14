Riyadh – The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) -the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector- concluded its participation in the “Momentum 2025”, organized by the National Development Fund (NDF), by announcing 6 agreements and one memorandum of understanding with public- and private-sector partners on the conference’s opening day. With an impact exceeding SAR 4 billion, these agreements aim to strengthen financing solutions delivered through TDF’s Tourism Empowerment Programs for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This milestone reflects TDF’s pivotal role in driving sector growth and expanding access to financing for tourism projects across Saudi Arabia. It also mirrors the conference’s broader outcomes, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global platform for development finance and a catalyst for non-oil sector expansion, particularly tourism.

The newly signed agreements build on previous partnerships designed to accelerate sector growth and reflect TDF’s ongoing commitment to expanding development financing. Since inception, Tourism Empowerment Programs have recorded nearly SAR 3 billion in financing, contributing to the creation of over 74,000 jobs across Saudi Arabia, underscoring the essential role of financing partnerships in supporting the tourism economy and enabling business growth in key destinations.

On the first day of the conference, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TDF, took part in a fireside chat titled “From Infrastructure to Opportunities: Saudi Arabia’s Role in Global Inclusive Development.” His Excellency emphasized that tourism is one of the central priorities of Saudi Vision 2030, and that TDF plays a key role in amplifying the sector’s economic and social value by bridging government-led opportunities with private-sector investment.

On the third day, TDF CEO Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri participated in a session titled “The Role of Development Finance Institutions and Their Ecosystems: Achieving Development Through Financial Enablement,” alongside NDF Governor Dr. Stephen Groff and group of CEOs of funds and banks operating under NDF. Al-Fakhri highlighted that TDF complements the work of other development entities in Saudi Arabia,

TDF CEO stated in the roundtable: “Our participation in Momentum 2025 reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the development finance ecosystem and expanding opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs. The total value of projects supported since TDF’s establishment has reached SAR 34 billion. We have attracted nearly SAR 2 billion in foreign direct investment. And with new agreements announced at this conference generating an impact exceeding SAR 4 billion, we continue to build on our successes with financing partners. These achievements reflect our role as the national tourism enabler, working to elevate Saudi Arabia and its destinations on the global stage.” During the same session, TDF CEO announced the release of TDF’s 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Fund’s commitment to aligning with ESG standards, delivering 23 initiatives, and supporting sustainability-driven projects such as “Mantis” Al-Uyayna and “Earth” Hotel. These efforts contribute to advancing sustainable transformation, enhancing sector performance, and improving quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

TDF’s participation in Momentum 2025 reaffirms its commitment to acting as a national partner in empowering the private sector, expanding the scope of tourism development, and delivering comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable tourism future and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global destination.

About Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

For media inquiries, please contact TDF Corporate Communication team: cc@TDF.gov.sa