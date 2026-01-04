MANAMA – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) has announced Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) as a Strategic Partner for its fourth edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

The 2026 Forum will be held under the theme Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation and will open with a Special Address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. This year’s programme will bring together more than 400 leaders to discuss transition finance, climate-aligned business transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, AI and next-generation technologies, and the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets.

GIB is recognised as one of the region’s leading financial institutions advancing sustainable finance, with a strong focus on climate-aligned investment, transition-focused advisory, and sustainability-linked financing solutions. The Bank actively participates in regional carbon market and climate policy initiatives. Its partnership with SFME underscores GIB’s commitment to supporting public–private collaboration and helping shape the region’s transition pathway.

Commenting on the partnership, Sara Abdulhadi, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf International Bank B.S.C., said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East and support its mission of advancing practical climate action across the region. At GIB, sustainability is central to how we partner with clients and stakeholders. Our participation in the Forum reflects our commitment to enabling a more resilient and sustainable regional economy, and to contributing financial expertise that supports real and measurable climate progress.”

Representing GIB at the Forum, alongside other senior executives of the Bank, will be Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd, who will join the Forum’s financing panel, also featuring other senior regional and international finance experts, to explore emerging models for transition finance, scaling sustainable investment, and mobilising institutional capital for climate transformation.

“We are delighted to welcome GIB again as a Strategic Partner for our 2026 edition and look forward to their partnership at the Forum’s fourth edition, said, Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founders and organisers of the Forum. “GIB’s leadership in the region and globally in sustainable finance, and its consistent engagement in climate-transition initiatives, make them an invaluable contributor whose continued partnership strengthens our collective efforts to deliver an action-oriented platform that supports implementation and the achievement of regional and global climate commitments.”

The Forum’s fourth edition will feature a strengthened programme, including a high-level discussion that will bring together ministers and other senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, financiers, tech innovators, and more, all focused on advancing competitiveness, climate readiness, and resilience as the region works towards its net-zero and broader sustainability goals. It will also feature high-impact workshops as a core part of the Forum, including sessions led by KPMG, UNDP, and Anthesis Group.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partner United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Learning Partner Impact for Learning & Development; Media Partners Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN and Trade Arabia; and Marketing Partner The Butterfly Effect.

