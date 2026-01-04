Doha, Qatar – The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX 2026) continues to reinforce its position as one of the leading specialised events in the defence and maritime security sectors, reflecting its expanding role in supporting economic diversification and industrial development in the State of Qatar. As preparations progress for the ninth edition of the event, DIMDEX remains a dynamic platform for commercial growth, technological innovation, and enhanced collaboration between a broad spectrum of local industries and international partners.

DIMDEX will take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre under the theme “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow.” Over four days, the exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies, support new business opportunities, and encourage investment across the defence, maritime, and related sectors.

DIMDEX has established a strong reputation as a platform for presenting the latest defence innovations and advanced maritime technologies, attracting leading global defence companies, maritime experts, commercial shipbuilders, and industry specialists. Through the active participation of companies operating within the wider maritime economy, including marine engines, radar systems, propulsion technologies, tugboats, port operations solutions, and other critical equipment—the event offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and support the continued growth of Qatar’s maritime and industrial ecosystem.

Staff Brigadier (Naval) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, stated: “DIMDEX stands today as a testament to Qatar’s steady progress in strengthening both its national defence capabilities and its economic foundations. By bringing leading international partners to Doha, the exhibition opens new avenues for investment, industrial development, and the exchange of critical expertise. Each edition contributes meaningfully to Qatar’s strategic objectives by supporting the growth of local industries, advancing technological innovation, and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities in support of long-term security and prosperity.”

DIMDEX continues to play a central role in driving trade and investment, facilitating procurement programmes and business agreements with direct relevance to national and regional development. With hundreds of international exhibitors expected to participate, the event provides Qatari companies—including those operating across the defence, maritime, and commercial marine sectors—with valuable opportunities to forge strategic partnerships, access new technologies, and strengthen their industrial capabilities.

Through its comprehensive programme that encompasses the main exhibition, the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, live demonstrations of the latest innovations, and specialised workshops showcasing advanced defence technologies, DIMDEX serves as an important forum for the exchange of insights and expertise. Engineers, specialists, and maritime professionals will gain exposure to global trends in defence innovation, commercial maritime solutions, navigational security, and emerging technologies that support the growth of advanced technology and defence-related industries in Qatar.

In addition, the event provides meaningful support to other national economic sectors, as the presence of international delegations and visitors contributes to increased demand for hospitality, transport, logistics, and event services, generating tangible economic activity across these industries.

As the State of Qatar continues to pursue its long-term development objectives, DIMDEX remains a key driver of economic progress and industrial growth. The ninth edition of DIMDEX is expected to further expand opportunities for local and international stakeholders, reaffirming the exhibition’s role as a catalyst for innovation, investment, and business development across the defence, maritime, and wider economic sectors.