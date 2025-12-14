Sharjah: The Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, a flagship annual retail event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), continues its festivities across the emirate’s regions and cities, offering unique and engaging shopping and entertainment experiences that blend enjoyment with value.

Suyoh Mall hosted, yesterday evening, a key interactive activation as part of this season. The event drew strong attendance from families and consumers, reflecting the effectiveness of combining experiential retail with direct incentive-driven engagement. It followed the successful rollout of Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, which began in early December with broad participation from major shopping malls and retail outlets.

A flagship attraction was the Wall of Lockers, a large interactive installation where shoppers unlocked compartments stand to win high‑value prizes and instant rewards, giving participants the thrill of surprise wins. The activation enhanced customer engagement by offering experiential participation and valuable incentives, reinforcing shopper satisfaction and footfall performance.

The event featured a portfolio of high-value incentives and prize offerings curated by the Sharjah Chamber to meet shopper expectations. The rewards included the latest releases of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless audio devices (earbuds), in addition to shopping vouchers and instant cash payouts. These incentives increased engagement levels and drove competitive participation among shoppers.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, congratulated the event winners, noting that the upcoming phases of the campaign will provide additional opportunities for shoppers.

He added that the strong turnout at the Suyoh Mall’s event underscores the success of the Sharjah Chamber’s promotional strategy, which further strengthens Sharjah’s positioning as a leading regional destination for shopping and entertainment.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Head of the Festival and Promotions Department at SCCI, said that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions introduces innovative events and activities that not only increase winning opportunities for shoppers but also enhance the overall experience for families.

“The Wall of Lockers attraction delivers a differentiated engagement model that creates competitive excitement beyond conventional prize draws and traditional raffle-based promotions,” she added.

As part of the campaign, promotional events will continue across key retail destinations in the emirate of Sharjah. Shoppers can expect a series of upcoming activations offering instant rewards and added value with every purchase.

The schedule includes “06 Mall” on 20–21 December, “Mega Mall” on 27–28 December, “Sahara Centre” on 3–4 January 2026, and “Al Wahda Mall” on 10–11 January 2026. The campaign will culminate in a grand draw on 15 January, with shopping vouchers totaling AED 100,000 awarded to ten winners.

The Sharjah Chamber encouraged consumers to maximise the benefits of the promotional campaign, which will continue until 25 March 2026. Participation in the major electronic draws is available via the newly updated smart application, designed to deliver a seamless user experience. Eligible entries require the submission of purchase receipts valued at AED 200 or more, providing shoppers with access to high-value seasonal rewards.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com