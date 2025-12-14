Saeed Al Gergawi: “We support initiatives that open new horizons for investment in digital economy sectors and help creators develop projects capable of competing on a global scale.”

Hussein Al Atoli: The Summit provides a strategic platform for content creators and digital entrepreneurs and contributes to advancing the digital economy ecosystem toward greater growth

UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creation economy, has announced that Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has joined the list of strategic partners for the fourth edition of the Summit.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

An Enabling Environment

This partnership reflects the joint efforts of both entities to foster an enabling environment for the growth of creative industries that rely on advanced digital infrastructure, while supporting the development of purposeful content capable of keeping pace with global economic transformations and enhancing the digital economy’s contribution to sustainable development.

The collaboration between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will empower content creators and digital startups, open new avenues for investment in this vital sector, and provide a global platform that brings together leading experts, entrepreneurs, and creators to exchange experiences, showcase best practices, and explore opportunities for future collaboration and partnerships.

A Comprehensive Digital Ecosystem

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit aligns with the chamber’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global capital for the digital economy and a preferred destination for startups, entrepreneurs, and investors in this sector. Dubai offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, and flexible regulations that make it a world-class destination for the growth and expansion of digital enterprises.”

He added: “We believe that useful content is a key pillar of the new economy driven by innovation and knowledge. Through this partnership, we aim to empower content creators and digital entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into innovative, sustainable ventures. We also continue to support initiatives that open new horizons for investment in digital economy sectors and help creators develop projects capable of competing on a global scale.”

Strategic Partnerships

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit serves as a global platform that enhances the UAE’s role in leading the content creation and digital economy sectors. It offers exceptional opportunities for knowledge exchange, innovative thinking, and building strategic partnerships that drive the growth of creative industries locally and globally.”

He added: “The partnership with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is a strategic step toward strengthening purposeful content and developing innovative approaches to the effective use of social media. The Summit provides a strategic platform for content creators and digital entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and projects, and build relationships with investors and experts. It contributes to advancing the digital economy ecosystem toward greater innovation and sustainable growth.”

Competitive Advantages

This partnership also provides Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with a valuable opportunity to highlight Dubai’s competitive advantages before startups, investors, consultants, content creators, and digital economy professionals participating in the Summit. It will showcase the advanced digital infrastructure that Dubai offers for nurturing innovative enterprises and driving the growth of a creativity-driven economy.