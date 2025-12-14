UAE, Dubai: BT Properties marks its first year in the UAE with a high‑profile celebration at Coca-Cola Arena, shining the spotlight on the strong market response and it’s achievements to its flagship master community, WAADA, in Dubai South.

The event was headlined by a live performance by the global pop sensation Maroon 5, drawing government officials, investors, brokers and senior industry figures for an evening that blended live entertainment with a clear message: WAADA is rapidly emerging as one of Dubai South’s defining residential destinations and a key pillar of BT Properties’ regional growth strategy.

Unveiled on 27 May, WAADA was positioned from the outset as a community‑centric, future‑ready neighbourhood inspired by Dubai’s push for sustainable urban living. Phase One sold out within the first week of launch — a result that placed the project firmly on the radar of both end‑users and investors and set a high bar for subsequent phases.

The one‑year milestone event at Coca-Cola Arena served as both a celebration and a progress report. Through multimedia showcases and on‑screen project updates, guests were taken through WAADA’s journey from concept to construction, highlighting sales achievements, key development milestones and the steady build‑out of infrastructure on the ground at Dubai South.

According to the developer, construction of Phase One is already ahead of schedule, with regular progress updates being shared with buyers and across BT Properties’ digital platforms. That emphasis on transparency – from launch, through sales, to delivery – is central, the company says, to building and sustaining buyer confidence in a competitive off‑plan market.

Set within Dubai South, WAADA’s masterplan combines townhouses, ultra-modern apartments and villas with a network of retail, wellness, education and community facilities. A walkable layout and people centric infrastructure are intended to encourage residents to live, socialise and stay active within the neighbourhood, reinforcing its positioning as a lifestyle‑driven community rather than a purely residential cluster.

At the anniversary event, BT Properties also announced the opening of its dedicated sales centre, an elegantly designed space showcasing fully furnished model apartments that offer buyers and investors a first-hand look at WAADA’s design and living experience. In a surprise announcement, Group CEO Mr. Ali Riaz Malik also revealed the upcoming release of premium office spaces and 4-bed independent villas with industry-leading sizes, scheduled to launch on 1 January 2026.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO of BT Properties, emphasised that the first-year milestone is both a continuation of the company’s three-decade journey and a defining chapter in its expansion into Dubai.

“Tonight is about much more than an event or a celebration,” he said. “It is a statement of confidence in Dubai, in Dubai South and in the idea that thoughtfully planned communities can transform how people live. WAADA is our promise to create places that inspire, connect and endure.”



The Group CEO explained, WAADA draws on a 30-year legacy of large-scale developments, while being tailored specifically for the UAE market. ‘We have taken lessons from three decades of community building and combined them with what families and investors in Dubai are looking for today – convenience, design quality and the sense of belonging that comes from a true neighbourhood,’ he added.

The night concluded with a high‑energy performance by Maroon 5, providing a fitting finale to what attendees described as one of the standout real estate celebrations of the year. For BT Properties, however, the company emphasised that the real measure of success will be seen not on the concert stage, but in the years ahead as WAADA transitions from construction site to fully lived‑in community.

Reaffirming its long‑term commitment to the emirate, the developer said WAADA is intended to serve as a benchmark for community living in Dubai South – defined by contemporary design, human‑centric public spaces and an emphasis on purpose, belonging and everyday convenience.

About BT Properties & WAADA

BT Properties brings over three decades of master-planning and community-building experience to the UAE, shaping developments rooted in quality, design and lifestyle . WAADA meaning “promise” is the company’s flagship community in Dubai South and its debut UAE development, introduced on 27 May 2025. Designed in line with Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040, WAADA features walkable neighbourhoods, generous open spaces and integrated lifestyle amenities, reflecting BT Properties’ commitment to creating people-centered, future-ready communities.

