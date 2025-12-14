Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fintech Hub (QFTH), supported by QDB, concluded its 7th wave Demo Day of fintech companies graduating from its “Pre-Acceleration” and “Acceleration” programs. The event was attended by representatives from regulators, business ecosystem partners, and a select group of investors, financial sector leaders, and entrepreneurs. QDB, represented by QFTH, made a strategic announcement regarding the “Fintech Development Grant” provided by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), and the launch of the new model of the “Pre-seed Investment Program.”

The event, held under the title “Fintech Transformed: From Vision to Impact” reaffirmed the continued progress of Qatar’s financial ecosystem. This year’s edition, the largest in terms of participating companies, featured presentations from 20 startups enrolled in the “Pre-Acceleration” and “Acceleration” programs. These startups had undergone weeks of thorough hands-on training and specialized mentorship, covering technical and organizational product development, navigating legal and regulatory procedures, preparing for investment, and entering and competing in the market. The 7th wave of companies demonstrated significant maturity and diverse expertise, spanning strategic areas that contribute to the future development of Qatar’s financial sector. These areas include Open Banking, Crowdfunding, InsurTech, and Emerging Tech, in alignment with the objectives of Qatar's National FinTech Strategy and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan.

The “Fintech Development Grant,” provided by the QCB through QFTH, will offer co-fundings of up to QAR 1.5 million per company, linked to key milestones in each company’s growth journey. The grant aims to enhance technical and regulatory readiness, support product development, and facilitate market entry.

QDB also presented the updated model of the “Pre-seed Investment Program” to finance early-stage companies and graduates of QFTH programs, announcing an increase in direct investment funding to QAR 730,000 (USD 200,000) per company. This comes in addition to other high-quality support services and packages provided by the hub, most notably the opportunity to apply to the “Talent Community Program”, which is designed to attract specialized talent to work in Qatar by offering premium residential spaces.

The event also witnessed the announcement of the redesign of the QFTH’s operating methodology through the introduction of an applied model known as the “Lab Model.” This model provides a practical pathway for product development and regulatory readiness, enabling companies to transition to the testing environment (sandbox) and initiate the licensing process quickly and effectively. The hub will also hold discussion sessions with companies to better understand their needs and work to address them through an integrated support ecosystem.

The success of this wave marks a continuation of QDB’s journey in supporting innovation in the fintech sector. Through QFTH, QDB has successfully graduated seven waves of fintech companies so far, in addition to the support it has provided through investments and financing exceeding QAR 73 million within the sector, whether through the QFTH or QDB’s investment arm. This reflects QDB’s pivotal role in strengthening Qatar’s position as a regional center for fintech, based on strategic partnerships with regulators and financial and technical institutions. This momentum was further reinforced by recent achievements during QDB’s participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival, which resulted in the signing of a strategic agreement with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) to establish a fintech center of excellence and support in Qatar, the first of its kind in the region, as well as to host an international fintech forum in Qatar in the future. This represents a significant addition to the supportive ecosystem and advanced infrastructure provided by Qatar.

About Qatar FinTech Hub QFTH:

Qatar FinTech Hub (QFTH) is a global platform, launched by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in 2020 with the support of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and industry partners to develop and scale innovative fintech solutions, strengthen Qatar’s fintech ecosystem, and support the country’s economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

