Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is set to host the Occupational Health and Safety Week 2025 from 23 to 27 June. The event will feature a two-day forum exploring the theme Growth in Artificial Intelligence and Digitalisation: A Leap in the Right Direction for Workplace Safety and Health.

The two-day forum highlights the Department's commitment to leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence to create safe and sustainable work environments. By incorporating advanced tools such as big-data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented and virtual reality, the forum aims to enhance performance efficiency, reduce workplace accidents and injuries, and improve risk prediction and management.

Through panel discussions and specialised workshops, the event demonstrates DMT’s commitment to building expertise, sharing knowledge, and enhancing partnerships at both local and international levels. These initiatives are aligned with the National Strategy for Occupational Health and Safety, and Abu Dhabi's Occupational Health and Safety System, all designed to minimise risks, improve workplace conditions, and support employee well-being.

The dynamic forum will bring together leading local and international experts and provide attendees with opportunities to discover the best global and regional practices from organisations such as the International Institute of Risk Management, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Khalifa University, and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility). Panel discussions and contributions from entities such as Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, and Abu Dhabi Ports will focus on initiatives aimed at optimising workplace standards and promoting employee health and satisfaction.

Emphasising the forum’s strategic importance, HE Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at DMT, said: "The second edition of the Occupational Health and Safety Week underscores our ongoing efforts to creating safer, healthier workplaces by leveraging digitalisation and artificial intelligence as transformative tools to enhance safety standards and improve employee well-being."

The event will conclude with a discussion session to review key learnings and deliver recommendations to advance Abu Dhabi’s occupational health and safety systems. These efforts aim to strengthen institutional integration while supporting the Emirate’s vision for sustainable development and digitally adaptive communities, fostering safer and more resilient workplaces, in line with global best practices.

As part of this year’s activities, the Department and its affiliates will conduct various awareness campaigns aimed at elevating workplace wellbeing and safety standards across the Emirate.