Abu Dhabi, UAE – Attracting over 4,000 attendees from more than 100 nationalities and witnessing the signing of 15 MoUs and strategic partnerships over two days, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025 successfully concluded today, building on the summit theme “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles". The day's sessions provided a comprehensive exploration of how innovative infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology are converging to create truly liveable, lovable, and economically vibrant urban environments.

The final day kicked off on the powerful momentum of Day 1 by diving deep into the theme of "Lifestyle Development, with an inspiring welcome address from H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC). H.E. Eid powerfully articulated the summit's role as a "critical connection for global thought and action in infrastructure." He asserted that infrastructure is not merely a backdrop but the "backbone" that carries a city's values, identity, and readiness for the future, a foundation upon which the critical discussions of Day 2 would build.

Urban Excellence: Lessons from the World’s Most Innovative Cities

Daniel Liu, Executive Director at MORROW Intelligence; Emre Arolat, Founding Partner and Principal at Emre Arolat Architecture; Asma Aljassmi, Executive Director of Projects Control and Operations at Aldar Projects; and Greg Bargull, Executive Director of Development at Modon, explored during a panel discussion how leading cities are redefining urban living through inclusive growth, sustainability, and cultural identity. Daniel Liu stressed the importance of people-focused frameworks to measure infrastructure impact. Emre Arolat highlighted the role of design in reflecting local identity and shaping daily life. Asma Aljassmi emphasised how strong public-private partnerships are enabling liveable, thriving communities. Greg Bargull noted that embedding infrastructure in human-centric models is essential for long-term urban success. Together, the panellists offered insights highly relevant to Abu Dhabi’s evolving urban vision.

Beyond Steel and Concrete: Connecting to Nature in Urban Development

A thought-provoking Fireside Chat followed, featuring Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer at Modon. The session delved into the global shift towards nature-integrated approaches in urban spaces. O’Brien underscored how Modon’s scale enables the company to integrate sustainability from the ground up, creating efficiencies and adding value across its entire portfolio. He further emphasised Modon’s pioneering position, affirming that the company is actively exporting its innovative approach to urban development, thereby proving that cities function better when they work with, not against, natural and technological systems.

Redefining Public Spaces: Smart Mobility and Multifunctional Urban Hubs

The discussion continued with a dynamic panel that explored how cities are creating dynamic, adaptable ecosystems that blur traditional boundaries between transportation, commercial activity, and social interaction, emphasising a human-centric approach to urban development and the vital importance of leveraging existing infrastructure. Panellists Omran Malek (Head of the SAVI Cluster, Abu Dhabi Investment Office - ADIO), Dr. Talib Alhinai (General Manager – UAE, Archer Aviation), Salam Ilayyan (Advisor, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre - ADPIC), and Prashant Kapila (Board Member, International Federation of Consulting Engineers - FIDIC) shared their insights.

Salam Ilayyan highlighted that "Every citizen expects public spaces to be functional, open, human-accessible, safe, and climate-resilient, with integrated technology and sustainability features." Building on this, Omran Malek detailed Abu Dhabi's cutting-edge approach to smart mobility, noting, "We are looking at how existing infrastructure, like helipads and parking lots, can be leveraged for multi-modal transport, making the most of every space." Complementing this vision, Dr. Talib Alhinai from Archer Aviation presented a future for urban air mobility, explaining, "Archer's mission is to replace 60 to 90-minute car drives with 10 to 20-minute electric air taxi flights, widening access to efficient urban mobility." The panel further discussed the critical role of robust frameworks and collaboration in realising these advanced urban visions.

Themed Luxury Development: Deeper Brand Immersion

The afternoon commenced with a fascinating panel featuring Michael Belton, Chief Executive Officer, MERED; Kristina Zanic, CEO and Founder, Kristina Zanic Consultants; David Harman, Chief Development Officer, Modon Real Estate; Mulham G. Kheriba, CDO, Reportage; and Kourosh Salehi, Partner & Global Design Principal, LWK + Partners, who discussed how luxury properties are evolving to offer curated lifestyles and immersive brand experiences.

Kristina Zanic noted that "Luxury is now defined in different ways, bringing in well-being elements like water and air purification, and designing units to connect with the outside." David Harman emphasised that "Luxury continues to evolve... it's now more focused towards feelings, sense of security, and the introduction of well-being, connecting real estate with nature." Mulham G. Kheriba highlighted Reportage's unique operational model, stating, "We operate with zero leverage, no financial debt, because we control the entire process from design to execution, passing cost savings to our buyers." Kourosh Salehi concluded that "The core of any sustainable development is the quality of the building, the public realm, and the amenities it offers, fostering interaction with the wider city," asserting that Abu Dhabi no longer needs to look to other cities for inspiration.

Lifestyle Infrastructure: Building a Billion-Dollar Wellness Economy

The final session of the day featured H.E. Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Financial Affairs Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), and Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in a Fireside Chat. The discussion highlighted the accelerating growth of the wellness sector and its integration into urban development, with a strong focus on Abu Dhabi's unique approach. H.E. Mohammed Al Suwaidi emphasised that "Abu Dhabi's unique approach to wellness blends its heritage and cultural traditions with advanced technology, creating a distinct and comprehensive experience." Georges-Pascal Haber further underscored Abu Dhabi's growing prominence, stating, "Abu Dhabi has become a centre of gravity for healthcare and wellness, attracting top talent through its unparalleled infrastructure and environment."

Throughout Day 2, the emphasis remained on Abu Dhabi's proactive role in shaping a future where economic competitiveness and quality of life are inextricably linked. Discussions underscored the emirate's commitment to leveraging technology, fostering strategic partnerships, and implementing progressive policies to build resilient, sustainable, and human-centric cities.

ADIS 2025 has successfully established itself as a pivotal global platform, fostering critical dialogue and showcasing Abu Dhabi's visionary approach to infrastructure development. The Summit featured more than 70 speakers in its debut edition, who provided insights that are set to inspire and inform the next generation of urban planning and development worldwide.