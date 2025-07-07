Dubai, UAE - Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will host the tenth edition of the Knowledge Summit on 19 and 20 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The summit’s upcoming edition, coinciding with its tenth anniversary, commemorates a long journey of exemplary achievements, presenting a pioneering model of innovation and setting new standards for knowledge production and dissemination. Over the past 10 years, the summit has established itself as the most prominent knowledge event in the region. It is also regarded as a distinguished international platform convening the most prominent policymakers, thought leaders, and experts in various fields from all over the world to enhance cross-sector collaboration and create effective frameworks and policies aimed at leveraging knowledge to drive comprehensive and sustainable community development.

The summit coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’ initiative, underscoring its humanitarian and scientific mission of promoting the values of ambition and giving, developing both regional and international human capital, as well as empowering communities. The summit’s vision also aligns with national objectives aimed at consolidating the country’s leadership, advancing knowledge and progressing towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, noted that the Knowledge Summit 2025 is a landmark milestone in its decade-long history, as it celebrates the achievements made so far while moving towards new horizons of global impact.

His Excellency remarked: “Over the years, the Knowledge Summit has successfully highlighted the importance of building a strong knowledge economy, keeping pace with ongoing global digital transformation trends. This year's edition, in particular, will reiterate the need to position equitable access to knowledge as a basic right and a catalyst for empowerment, while exploring the evolving role of knowledge in shaping various sustainable development models. Moreover, aligning with the goals of the ‘Year of Community’, we aim to go beyond just knowledge dissemination and strive towards the advancement of both individuals and societies, paving the way for a prosperous tomorrow.”

The summit will explore knowledge markets and their role in developing sustainable societies, highlighting the critical role of knowledge as a tool for empowerment and a dynamic economic and social asset. It will also focus on finding new methods to exchange knowledge, benefit from it, and expand its scope, thereby promoting sustainable growth, bridging gaps, and enhancing the resilience of communities.

The Knowledge Summit plays an important role in building global knowledge partnerships, which promote cooperation between countries and institutions in various sectors. Furthermore, the summit continues to consolidate its pioneering global position through key events, such as the announcement of the results of the annual Global Knowledge Index, which guides important policies, shaping the future vision of countries.

The summit’s agenda will be shortly announced, including the details of speakers and topics of discussion, aligning with its commitment to strengthening cross-border cooperation to build cohesive and sustainable knowledge societies.

