Partnership underscores ADSW’s mission to accelerate economic, social and environmental progress worldwide

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is set to ignite a new era of global transformation as it welcomes Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment company, as its Headline Partner for 2026. This landmark collaboration unites two visionary forces at the forefront of sustainable development, amplifying ADSW’s mission to accelerate economic, social, and environmental progress on a worldwide scale.

The partnership was formalised with the agreement signed at Masdar’s office by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Mohammed AlDhaheri, Chairman of GSU, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Resources Investment.

A key pillar of the collaboration is the Global South Utilities Forum, to be held on January 14, 2026, during ADSW, convening policymakers, developers, financiers, and off-takers from the Global South and the UAE. The strategic-level forum will advance discussions on investment, innovation, and the deployment of sustainable power and water solutions across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

ADSW 2026 will take place from January 11 to 15, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), convening over 50,000 participants from more than 170 countries. Under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” ADSW 2026 will spotlight the convergence of clean energy, artificial intelligence, climate finance, and inclusive growth, driving exponential impact and systemic change.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Welcoming GSU as a Headline Partner strengthens ADSW’s role as a catalyst for practical sustainability measures. Together, we will advance partnerships that scale clean energy, enable inclusive growth across emerging markets, and turn vision into tangible results.”

Mohammed AlDhaheri, Chairman of GSU, commented: “This partnership with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is where vision becomes movement. ADSW has long been a stage where ideas turn into commitments, and commitments into change. For GSU, joining this platform is not only about showcasing projects; it is about standing beside a global community that believes sustainability must be shared, practical, and inclusive, reaching every corner of the Global South.”

ADSW is hosted by Masdar and brings together heads of state, business leaders, innovators, and sustainability champions from every continent to accelerate economic, social, and environmental progress in line with the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision and Net Zero 2050 objectives.

GSU has publicly committed to advancing net zero utility infrastructure across the Global South, in alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. In recent years, GSU has implemented advanced digital systems to monitor, report, and optimize utility operations, enhancing transparency and resilience in underserved regions. Through investments in renewable energy projects, expected to displace approximately 2 million tons of CO₂ annually, and the integration of cutting-edge infrastructure, GSU is positioned at the forefront of the UAE’s drive for inclusive, low-carbon growth. By empowering communities and fostering cross-sector partnerships, GSU is helping to shape a greener, more resilient future in the global south markets.

As the first major event in the global sustainability calendar, ADSW 2026 will kick off with the annual IRENA Assembly, followed by the Opening Ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards. The ADSW Summit and Dialogues will bring together global leaders for impactful discussions, fostering collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities, and enabling cutting-edge partnerships.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

For more information, please visit www.adsw.ae.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

About Global South Utilities

Global South Utilities (GSU) is a UAE-based enterprise dedicated to delivering sustainable infrastructure across the Global South, owned by Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company. With a growing presence in Africa and Asia, GSU develops and operates solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems in collaboration with governments, communities, and investors — building resilient, equitable, and low-carbon solutions where they’re needed most.

Recognizing the urgency of inclusive development and climate resilience, GSU combines innovative technology with long-term partnerships to deliver scalable infrastructure that lasts.

GSU envisions a future where infrastructure powers progress — closing service gaps, expanding opportunity, and accelerating the transition to a greener, more connected world.

