Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East returns to Dubai Autodrome on 24-25 January 2026, hosted by Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates, Al Nabooda Automobiles.

The circuit will be transformed for two-days into a destination that blends high-performance motorsport with lifestyle, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences.

The Dubai round is designed to be experienced well beyond the grandstands. Over the weekend, visitors can expect a relaxed, social atmosphere centred on racing, automotive culture, and time spent at the circuit.

On track, the action remains pure Porsche. The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East is the region's longest running one-make racing championship, known for delivering close, unpredictable racing. The series is based on a simple principle: Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, with every position earned through precision, control, and race craft. For spectators, that means wheel-to-wheel battles and racing that stays compelling from start to finish.

Outside the circuit, the weekend becomes a fun lifestyle experience. Visitors can move between interactive Porsche showcases and racing simulators, enjoy live entertainment, and relax in social spaces featuring curated food and beverage options. The setting encourages guests to slow down between races, meet friends, and enjoy the day's rhythm as it unfolds.

Families are integral to the weekend. Dedicated kids’ zones and activities ensure younger visitors are entertained throughout the day, making the event accessible whether you are along-time motorsport fan or visiting the Autodrome for the first time.

By combining elite racing with a relaxed, festival-style setting, the 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East weekend is set to be one of Dubai’s most engaging motorsport and lifestyle events of the season.