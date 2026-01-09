Abu Dhabi, UAE : PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has established a dedicated Health Longevity Advisory Board, uniting internationally-recognised leaders in health longevity science, medicine and AI. The board will play a key role in advancing PureHealth’s mission to unlock time for humankind as it aims to accelerate breakthroughs in healthy ageing and extending human healthspan.

The board will guide the strategic direction of the Pura Longevity Clinic, along with its clinical optimisation to ensure it remains at the forefront of global best practices. In addition, it will support the integration of tests, technologies and scientific applications while driving a culture of innovation, research, and data-driven care, powered by AI. The board’s role will extend to advisory around research collaborations, clinician training, and the ethical adoption of emerging health longevity innovations across PureHealth’s ecosystem to ensure that every intervention remains rooted in scientific evidence and best practice.

Board members include Professor Brian Kennedy, Director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore; Dr. Hinda Daggag, Executive Director of Longevity at PureHealth; Dr Ana Baroni, Chief Science Officer at LongevityTech.fund and Chief Medical Officer at HealthyLongevity.clinic in the United States; and Professor Eran Segal, Chair of Computational Biology at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Dr. Hinda Daggag, Executive Director of Longevity at PureHealth, said: “The establishment of the Health Longevity Advisory Board marks a critical milestone in our mission to transform health longevity science into accessible, personalised care. By uniting global experts in longevity medicine, genomics, and data science, the board will guide the scientific and clinical direction of the Clinic, ensuring every intervention is evidence-based, ethically applied, and tailored to individual biology. Their expertise will support advanced diagnostics, research collaborations and clinician training, helping position the clinic as a global leader in precision health.”

This is not about adding year to life, but enhancing the quality, vitality and purpose of those years, delivering meaningful, measurable impact through the science of health longevity.”

Professor Brian Kennedy said: “PureHealth’s investment in longevity science represents one of the most ambitious efforts globally to translate research into real-world health outcomes. By embedding cutting-edge science within clinical care and leveraging AI to personalise prevention, the UAE is taking a leading role in shaping the future of human healthspan.”

Based at PureHealth’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) the flagship hospital in the UAE for serios and complex care, Pura Longevity Clinic is the region’s pioneering centre for health longevity and precision medicine, integrating advanced diagnostics, genomic profiling, lifestyle analytics, and personalised care plans tailored to each individual’s biology and goals. Powered by PureHealth’s AI-enabled health app, Pura, the clinic represents a model of precision health longevity care where human expertise meets intelligent technology. By blending in-person clinical excellence with continuous digital engagement, it delivers personalised programmes that optimise healthspan, enhance performance, and sustain vitality. Its multidisciplinary team of health longevity physicians, health coaches, exercise physiologists and dietitians work together to unlock each individual’s full potential for long-term well-being.

The Clinic’s approach is grounded in the rapidly evolving field of health longevity science, which is transforming healthcare by redefining how ageing is managed, diagnosed, and treated, and shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive treatment. Emerging interventions – from nutritional optimisation and hormone balancing to cellular therapies and senolytics are demonstrating potential to delay or reverse the onset of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

Through the Health Longevity Advisory Board and the pioneering work of Pura Longevity Clinic, PureHealth is positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for health longevity science, precision medicine and preventive care, aligning with the UAE Vision 2030 and its focus on fostering healthy, high-performing communities.

