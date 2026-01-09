Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — The inaugural Semicon Summit – Dubai 2025 concluded successfully, establishing itself as a working, engineering-driven platform for the semiconductor ecosystem in the UAE and the wider GCC. Hosted by McKinsey Electronics, the two-day Summit brought together global manufacturers, regional solution providers, and industrial clients for technical exchange, live demonstrations, and project-focused discussions.

Held in Dubai, the Summit moved beyond traditional conference formats by creating space for hands-on engineering conversations, one-to-one meetings, and practical demonstrations addressing real challenges across the semiconductor value chain — from component selection and system design to industrial deployment and scalability.

Rather than focusing solely on market outlooks, discussions centered on technologies already being built and deployed in the region, highlighting the UAE’s growing demand for semiconductor solutions across energy, mobility, lighting, industrial automation, and electronics manufacturing.

“This was a very successful first edition,” said Toni Mourad, Managing Director of McKinsey Electronics, during his interview at the event. “What stood out was the depth of engagement. Engineers, manufacturers, and clients were not just exchanging ideas, but actively discussing specifications, applications, and real projects. The level of participation we’ve seen is clear proof of the semiconductor sector’s potential in the UAE and the wider GCC.”

Throughout the Summit, McKinsey Electronics played a central role as a connector and enabler, facilitating introductions between international manufacturers and regional stakeholders, and translating global semiconductor expertise into locally relevant, application-driven solutions.

“I truly believe we are going to witness one of the fastest exponential growth phases the semiconductor industry has ever seen, particularly in this region,” Mourad added. “Based on the momentum we’ve seen on the ground from demos to technical meetings you can already expect the second edition of the Semicon Summit to take place in 2027.”

Global Manufacturers

The Summit welcomed leading international semiconductor and electronics manufacturers showcasing technologies actively deployed in regional projects, including Swissbit, Diotec, Renesas, Würth Elektronik, SIMCom, Qorvo, and WAGO Middle East FZC.

Regional Solution Providers & Industrial Clients

Regional companies and system integrators contributed real-world perspectives on deployment and market needs, including SafeBit, Amjaad Technology, Fox EMS, and Siraj – Flare Lighting.

A Working Platform for the Region

Discussions throughout the Semicon Summit – Dubai 2025 emphasized collaboration, technical depth, and long-term partnership building, reinforcing the event’s positioning as a hands-on platform for semiconductor development rather than a purely conceptual forum.

With its successful debut, Semicon Summit – Dubai 2025 has laid the foundation for future editions, supporting Dubai’s growing role as a regional hub for semiconductor engineering, applied innovation, and industrial collaboration — and reflecting the region’s readiness to move from discussion to execution.