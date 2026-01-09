Abu Dhabi : The Embassy of Ukraine in Abu Dhabi launched yesterday, the Month of Ukraine in the UAE a large-scale initiative designed to bring together cultural, educational, humanitarian, and business events dedicated to Ukraine, its strength, identity, and living voice.

As symbolically noted by Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates, the first event of the Month of Ukraine began with the word the opening of the “Book Oasis” bookshelf at the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE.

“Book Oasis” is a joint project of the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE and the Ukrainian Women’s Initiative in the UAE, symbolically launching the Month of Ukraine through culture, language, and books.

Culture begins with the word.

Memory is preserved through books.

Reading creates a space for dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding.

“Book Oasis” is not only about books. It is about Ukraine’s presence, language, meanings, and continuity values we preserve and carry forward wherever we are.

Information on how the bookshelf operates and how the book exchange will work will be shared shortly please stay tuned.

Many more important events, meetings, and initiatives are ahead within the Month of Ukraine in the UAE.

Follow our updates. Ukraine speaks. Ukraine is present. Ukraine is here.

#MonthOfUkraineInTheUAE #embassyofukraineuae

Within the framework of the Month of Ukraine in the UAE, the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE has for the first time presented its annual activity digest.

As part of the first event of the Month of Ukraine in the UAE the opening of the “Book Oasis” bookshelf the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE for the first time introduced an informational digest highlighting key events, initiatives, and projects implemented throughout 2025.

This brochure is the result of close and coordinated cooperation between the Embassy and the Ukrainian community in the UAE, as well as partners, initiative groups, and friends of Ukraine.

We sincerely thank everyone who contributed, supported, and took part in these efforts.

We hope that 2026 will be even more dynamic, meaningful, and impactful, bringing new events, ideas, cooperation, and shared achievements.