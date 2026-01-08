Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its support for the participation of 16 Emirati-led projects in ‘The Rage’ Festival 2026, in line with its strategy to empower national entrepreneurship, expand the growth opportunities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), foster innovation, and equip Emirati brands with vital tools required to enhance their competitiveness and increase their contribution to the development of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

The festival will take place from 7 to 11 January, at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi, offering a contemporary and dynamic cultural experience that celebrates creativity, innovation and music. It also serves as a creative cultural platform that attracts Emirati talents and audiences seeking vibrant and interactive live performances. The KFED-supported participating ventures reflect the success of Emirati entrepreneurship across a wide range of sectors, including fashion, perfumes, food industries, homeware and specialised equipment.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, reaffirmed KFED’s commitment to position Emirati startups, SMEs and entrepreneurial projects as key drivers of sustainable economic growth in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

H.E. Al Nasri said: “At Khalifa Fund, we are committed to supporting and facilitating active participation of Emirati ventures in local, regional and international events, in ways that enhance their growth and expansion opportunities, open new avenues for collaboration with partners and buyers, and enable them to showcase their products and services to wider audiences. The presence of these projects at this year’s ‘Rage Festival’ highlights the diversity of the UAE’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and inspires emerging entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi to transform their ambitions into profitable businesses.”

Participating projects supported by KFED include Maiza Textiles, specialising in heritage-inspired fabrics; Allaafy Boutique Arabian Clothes Trading, focusing on traditional Emirati clothing for children and infants; The Jarnin Retail Sale of Men Readymade Clothes; Started Sport Clothes, specialising in the design and sale of women’s sportswear; Clothing Boutique, offering fashion, women’s footwear and accessories; Tebra General Trading Establishment, specialising in general trading and the sale of fashion and gifts inspired by Emirati and Gulf culture; and Hattan Oud and Perfumes, offering natural oudh oils, natural oudh wood and aromatic products.

The list also includes Cities Perfumes, specialising in luxury perfumes; Limico Accessories, offering elegant and high-quality accessories; The Little Birdy, leading retailer in the gift, stationery, and beauty; AlSakhr Military Tools and Supplies Trade, specialising in the supply of military tools, equipment and related solutions; and MRQ Trading, specialising in consumer goods trading and distribution to cafes and supermarkets. The festival will also feature CRMBZ Restaurant, offering a diverse range of high-quality meals; Murban Chocolate, specialising in producing luxury chocolate; Mubahras Noodles, offering quick-serve noodle dishes; and Binardies Deli, specialising in traditional Italian pizza.

KFED continues to support Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services through events, exhibitions and commercial platforms, and offer them marketing and direct sales opportunities. The Fund’s efforts come as part of its commitment to delivering an integrated suite of financial and non-financial support tools aimed at empowering SMEs, stimulating innovation and advancing economic diversification, in line with national development goals.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae