Dubai, London: Skybound Wealth has unveiled its most significant coordinated technology release of the year at its SOAR conferences in London and Dubai, bringing together major upgrades across advice delivery, data intelligence, and client experience.

While Skybound enhances its systems on a monthly basis, SOAR marks the point where the firm’s most material developments converge into live production.

“We upgrade our technology every month. SOAR is where the most meaningful upgrades come together,” said Husain Rangwalla, Chief Technology Officer at Skybound Wealth.

Built for Live Advice, Not Roadmaps

Unlike firms announcing multi-year rebuilds or future-state plans, Skybound operates a continuous delivery model. Enhancements are embedded directly into daily operations and used in live client meetings.

“This isn’t a reset,” Rangwalla said. “It’s an acceleration.”

Three Core Systems, One Operating Model

The SOAR release brings upgrades across three core systems designed to work as one:

Advice Suite a rebuilt live client review experience, enhanced calculators including MoneyMap, improved multi-licence advice delivery, and a redesigned interface optimised for real-time client conversations.

CRM and Data Intelligence strengthened integrations, reduced duplication, and a more scalable foundation for multi-region oversight and regulatory evidence.

Skybound Wealth App (Version 3) new client-led fact-finding, guided onboarding journeys, in-app service pathways, and smarter engagement driven by real client behaviour.

“Advice should move at the speed of the conversation,” Rangwalla said. “The platform has to keep up.”

Why It Matters

Skybound does not position itself as a fintech firm. Technology is treated as operating infrastructure enabling better advice rather than competing for attention.

Clients benefit from faster responses, clearer explanations, and fewer delays. Advisers experience less administration, fewer workarounds, and stronger client conversations.

“Clients don’t ask for technology,” Rangwalla said. “They ask for things to be done properly.”

A Signal to the Market

The SOAR announcements underline Skybound’s focus on execution. The firm continues to invest in proprietary systems designed to support judgement, protect standards, and scale confidently across jurisdictions.

“What matters is whether platforms work when it counts,” Rangwalla said. “That’s the standard we build to.”

About Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth is an international wealth management group advising clients across multiple jurisdictions. The firm specialises in complex, cross-border financial planning and serves professionals, entrepreneurs, and internationally mobile families. Skybound is independently owned and operates under a range of global regulatory licences.