Riyadh: The inaugural edition of Host Arabia has officially concluded at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, representing a major milestone for Fiera Milano with the launch of Host Milano’s first international project – the world’s leading hospitality exhibition – and a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a global hub for hospitality, tourism, and innovation.

Co-organized by Fiera Milano with Semark Group and held alongside HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, Host Arabia’s debut brought together the world’s leading hospitality brands, decision-makers, and global professionals under one roof. Over three days, the exhibition welcomed thousands of trade visitors, connecting them with the Kingdom’s fast-growing hospitality and foodservice markets, while offering a world-class environment for business exchange, product discovery, and strategic collaboration. Designed to foster innovation, technology, and sustainability in line with Saudi Vision 2030, Host Arabia, together with HORECA Riyadh, created a unified hospitality week featuring over 500 exhibitors and 51,000 professional visitors, setting a new benchmark for large-scale trade exhibitions in the Middle East.

Carlo Bonomi, President of Fiera Milano, commented:

“We are proud that Fiera Milano’s expertise, through Host Arabia, has contributed to connecting international excellence with local ambition, creating a platform that will grow with the Kingdom’s remarkable vision for the future. Host Arabia’s success confirms Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a key player in the global hospitality landscape.”

Roberto Foresti, Deputy General Manager of Fiera Milano, added:

“Our first edition in Riyadh exceeded expectations in every way. The partnership with HORECA Riyadh and Semark Group has proven the strength of collaboration between international and regional leaders. Together, we’ve built the foundation for a long-term success story.”

Jad Taktak, CEO of Semark Group, stated:

“Host Arabia’s debut represents a major leap forward for the Saudi and regional hospitality industries. Alongside HORECA Riyadh, we created a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that brings together expertise, innovation, and opportunity, redefining how the industry connects and grows.”

Host Arabia featured a strong participation of Italian companies — supported also by ITA – Italian Trade Agency and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation — showcasing the craftsmanship, design, and technology that define “Made in Italy.”

With its first edition now concluded, Host Arabia has firmly established itself as a strategic bridge between international markets and the Saudi hospitality ecosystem, setting the stage for continued collaboration and growth in the years ahead.

The next edition of Host Arabia will be held at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from 7 to 9 December 2026.

About Host Arabia

Host Arabia is one of the international projects of Host Milano, the world’s leading exhibition for professional hospitality organized by Fiera Milano. Building on Host Milano’s long-standing reputation for excellence and innovation, Host Arabia brings the same expertise and global network to Saudi Arabia, creating a new gateway to the region’s fast-growing hospitality market.

Host Arabia is strategically positioned to leverage Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans, which are set to transform the nation into a global leader in tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure. With massive investments in the tourism and hospitality industries, the Kingdom offers exciting prospects for businesses looking to expand into the Gulf region and beyond.

This unique event not only provides an exceptional platform for global exhibitors to showcase their products, services, and innovations but also presents exclusively curated networking opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and influential buyers from across the Middle East and beyond.