DUBAI: Expo City Dubai’s Real Estate and Development division has launched the Exposure programme – a wide-ranging, two-year, tailored programme for fresh Emirati graduates that will equip them with the knowledge, skills and experience to lead the future of real estate and sustainable urban development in the UAE.

As master developer, Expo City is committed to driving progress in sustainable urban living, and the new programme will cultivate future leaders capable of managing the full real estate value chain – a strategic pipeline that will bridge the gap between academic theory and professional leadership.

The initiative supports Expo City’s development as a hub in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, and aligns directly with the D33 Economic Agenda, which will help integrate thousands of young Emiratis into the job market as part of a shift to a knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation economy.

Open to UAE Nationals who have graduated in the last two years from courses such as urban planning, engineering and business, the initiative spans design and development, project delivery, sales and marketing, programme controls and procurement.

Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work on Expo City Dubai’s master plan, gaining real-world experience across city-scale projects and receiving mentorship from senior leaders within the Real Estate and Development team.

For Expo City Dubai, the programme helps secure a future-ready source of Emirati talent, bringing fresh ideas across functions and ensuring consistent integration as the city grows, adding more residences, hotels and mixed-use developments as part of its visionary master plan.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “As master developer, Expo City Dubai is committed to creating smart, sustainable, resilient communities while contributing to the UAE’s continued prosperity. This new initiative harnesses the potential of the next generation of Emirati talent by immersing them in every facet of the real estate process and empowering them with the skills to shape sustainable urban development, ensuring our city remains at the forefront of innovation and human-centric design.”

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said: “The Exposure programme reflects our commitment to cultivating the skills and confidence of young Emiratis. It offers talent the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in shaping a sustainable, tech-enabled, human-centric city. We are proud to launch an initiative that not only nurtures the next generation of leaders within Expo City but also supports the UAE’s broader ambition to develop highly skilled professionals who will drive the nation’s future.”

Applications for the programme opened on 10 December.

Chosen applicants will join Expo City on a two-year temporary contract. The first year of the progamme will include operational and cross-functional rotation across several disciplines, with second-year students diving deep into one function based on their performance and interests as well as business needs. On completion, successful graduates will be prospects for fast-track development into key roles within the Real Estate and Development division.

This structured, in-house initiative is specifically designed to nurture and retain talent within the organisation and builds on Expo City’s long track record of developing skills, including the Changemakers Academy innovation and entrepreneurship incubator for recent graduates or final-year university students and a Return to Work initiative enabling skilled women to bring their experience back into the economy.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

