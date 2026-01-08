The event takes place from 13 – 15 January at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, where it will welcome over 3,000 visitors and showcase more than 1,000 industry-related products

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East officially opens next week at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), welcoming the regional and global digital printing, textile, signage, and screen printing community for three days of technology discovery, skills development and strategic insight.

Taking place from 13 – 15 January 2026, the third edition of the event brings together more than 150 global exhibitors and brands, alongside a comprehensive programme of live features and free-to-attend conference sessions designed to support sustainable business growth across the speciality print ecosystem.

Commenting ahead of the show opening, Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager, Middle East & Africa, FESPA, said: “FESPA Middle East has been built around the real priorities and pressures facing our industry today. Businesses within the print, signage and textile industries are navigating rising costs, accelerating technological change and growing expectations around sustainability and skills.

“This event brings those conversations together in one place, combining innovation on the show floor with practical education, live demonstrations and peer exchange that businesses can immediately apply to their own operations.”

Held under the theme Your Industry. Your Community, FESPA Middle East 2026 will showcase the latest products and demonstrations with focused education addressing the most critical challenges shaping the sector – from sustainability and artificial intelligence to automation, creativity and craftsmanship.

Exhibitors include Arlon, AT.Inks, Brother, Color Dec, Cladex Paper, CSIX General Trading, Dilli, Docan, Dynagraph, Epson, Flex Europa, Flora, HandTop, Icon Digital, Interone, Kavalan, Massivit, Mimaki, Mutoh, Nutech Digital Ink, Nazdar, Orafol, Pongs, Serge Ferrari, Soletex, Summa, Triangle, xTool, and ZSK Stickmaschinen.

Taking place across all three days, the FESPA Middle East conference programme will deliver expert-led sessions examining regional market growth, international expansion, digital design, sustainability and the future of production. Speakers from across the print, signage and textile value chain will share real-world case studies and practical strategies, equipping attendees with actionable insight to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Among them is George Simonian, Professor at BADR University, who will open the programme with an overview of how the regional print market has evolved over the past decade, setting the context for future opportunity. Jon Bailey, Founder of Precision Proco, will share his journey from a local print business to an international production partner, offering practical insight into scaling, global collaboration and maintaining brand consistency.

The programme also explores emerging technology and sustainability in depth. Nita Odedra, Strategy Director at Blue Rhine Industries, will examine how design and signage shape immersive brand experiences. Sustainability-focused sessions include a panel with Debora Isabella Tobing from EPSON Middle East and Raya Makawi an Advisor to Government Affairs, exploring how environmental responsibility can be embedded in organisational culture and long-term business strategy.

One of the show’s most dynamic live features, World Wrap Masters Middle East returns with elite and up-and-coming wrap professionals competing across a series of technical and creative challenges. From vehicle wraps and colour-change films to printed vinyl and paint protection film (PPF), competitors will be judged on precision, finish and efficiency, with the winner securing a coveted place in the World Wrap Masters Finals in Barcelona later this year.

The competition is complemented by live wrap demonstrations and training sessions delivered by internationally recognised experts, offering visitors practical guidance on advanced techniques, detailing and workflow optimisation.

Reflecting the industry’s growing focus on responsible production, the Sustainability Spotlight provides a dedicated platform to explore how sustainability can be embedded in everyday print and signage operations. Through curated content, practical resources and conference sessions, visitors can learn how to adopt sustainable materials, improve efficiency and better communicate environmental credentials to customers.

This focus is reinforced by findings from the new FESPA Print Census, which show that while 92% of print service providers recognise sustainability as important, only 40% currently view it as a core business priority, often due to cost pressures and uncertainty around return on investment. The Sustainability Spotlight addresses this gap by highlighting realistic, commercially viable pathways to progress.

New for 2026, the FESPA AI Clinic, supported by Koshima.AI and led by the company’s founder, Carlo Pepe, responds directly to industry demand for clearer, more practical guidance on artificial intelligence. Census findings have revealed that 39% of print service providers have not yet adopted AI, largely due to skills gaps and limited awareness.

“FESPA Middle East is more than a trade show – it is a meeting point for the industry’s future. By bringing technology, education and community together under one roof, we are creating an environment where businesses can learn, adapt and collaborate. At a time of significant change, the value of coming together as an industry has never been more important,” concluded Cassim.

Attendance at the conference is free for all event visitors. Industry professionals can now obtain their free entry pass using promo code FMEM606 during registration on the show website www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA FLEX 2026, 24-27 November, Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman and Cairo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

European Sign Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Personalisation Experience 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Wrapfest 2026, 26-27 June, Bicester Heritage, UK

