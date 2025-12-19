Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in Education Technology, has been certified™ as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the third consecutive year after a thorough and independent assessment conducted by Great Place to Work®, a globally recognised expert in assessing workplace culture.

This prestigious certification underscores Alef Education’s continued commitment to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and high-trust workplace, where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. The ‘Great Place to Work’ certification™ recognises organisations that exhibit exceptional levels of employee satisfaction and engagement, along with a steadfast dedication to fostering a welcoming and supportive work environment.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, commented: “We are honoured to be recognised as a Great Place to Work®–Certified™ company for the third consecutive year. This recognition reflects our culture and values in action. At Alef Education, we believe that when people feel trusted, supported, and inspired, they are empowered to create meaningful impact in education. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this certification reinforces our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment with an engaged workforce that drives innovation, impact, and long-term success in education”.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves more than 1.5 million students and 65,000 educators across 14,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

