Abu Dhabi, UAE : The inaugural Mobile Developers Week, organised by OMNES Technologies, concluded successfully on December 15, 2025 after three days of dynamic learning, innovation, and collaboration at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The event brought together developers, tech leaders, and industry professionals from across the region and around the world.

The conference, held from December 13 to 15, 2025, featured more than 60 expert speakers and an engaging agenda across four major summits, GovAI Summit, NextPlay Arena, droidcon Abu Dhabi, and Swift Heroes Abu Dhabi, offering insights into cutting-edge mobile development, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation.

Leaders and experts from some of the world’s top technology companies shared their knowledge on real-world applications and emerging trends in the mobile ecosystem. Represented organisations included Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the premier quality of content delivered throughout the event.

Fahed Al Deeb, CEO of OMNES Technologies, commented on the success of the event: “Mobile Developers Week has exceeded our expectations by fostering meaningful dialogue, hands-on learning, and valuable connections across the mobile and AI communities. Bringing together such influential voices from global tech leaders underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for innovation and positions the region at the forefront of mobile technology evolution.”

The event was supported by key partners, including the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and strategic technology partners such as Samsung Gulf Electronics, Google Developer Groups, alongside sponsors, exhibitors and ecosystem supporters.

Mobile Developers Week 2025 successfully delivered a blend of thought leadership, practical workshops, and networking opportunities, inspiring attendees and strengthening the regional tech ecosystem.