Dubai’s ultimate programme of non-stop summer fun marks its 28th edition with its most value-packed edition ever - with thousands of ways to shop, dine, stay, and play at pocket-friendly prices

For the first time ever in DSS history, Dubai’s favourite summer festival will unfold in three curated shopping seasons, each delivering fresh new offers, limited-time flash sales, the biggest prizes and unbeatable value across the city’s leading brands

This year’s stellar line-up of iconic and only-in-Dubai summer experiences include the first-ever editions of DSS Gahwa Beats, 10 Dirham Dish, brand-new Modesh adventures, plus the return of iconic festival favourites like Summer Restaurant Week bookable via OpenTable, Beat The Heat DXB, DSS Entertainer, show-stopping concerts, massive savings across hotels & attractions, and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The countdown is on: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is set to take over the city for its epic 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, transforming the emirate into the ultimate summer destination with exceptional savings, endless excitement, and amazing new adventures. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do, see, shop, and savour for 66 non-stop days. From life-changing raffles and incredible discounts to world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and headline concerts, DSS delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether a resident, a visitor, or travelling in from across the UAE.

The jam-packed DSS calendar of events was unveiled at a special press preview event held today at the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the founding property of Jumeirah, characterised by its iconic wave-like architecture and renowned façade. The preview event showcased a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new DSS experiences and returning festival favourites, showcasing summer as the best-value time of year to experience Dubai across every preference and price point, with endless reasons to stay, play, shop and celebrate together.

For the first-time ever, DSS brings a brand-new shopping experience with three specially curated retail seasons designed to keep the city buzzing. Summer Holiday Offers kicks off the celebrations from 27 June to 17 July, brimming with exclusive promotions, family-friendly deals, and the first round of spectacular raffles across Dubai’s top malls. Then comes the most thrilling shopping moment of the season: the Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, featuring three weeks of unbeatable value, citywide excitement, and the biggest-ever prizes. Wrapping up DSS is the Back to School period from 11 to 31 August, giving families and students the chance to save and stock up on everything they need for the new term, plus exciting giveaways and the opportunity to win scholarships to school fees. Each shopping period has been specially curated to match the rhythm of the season, helping shoppers unlock new surprises and unbeatable value across citywide malls, attractions, hotels, as well as star-powered performances, thrilling live entertainment, diverse culinary delights, enchanting experiences with everyone’s favourite Modesh, and so much more.

Commenting on the full calendar reveal of DSS 2025, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year’s Dubai Summer Surprises is our most dynamic and value-packed edition to date, with thousands of unbeatable offers, compelling retail promotions, and endless experiences showcasing everything that makes the emirate a truly global, world-class, and diverse family destination. Promising a summer well spent for everyone, DSS 2025 strengthens Dubai's standing as a city brimming with unbeatable value, seamlessly bringing together every major tourism pillar – be it retail, hospitality, entertainment, gastronomy, or leisure. Our packed programme offers compelling reasons for residents and visitors alike to stay and explore unique citywide experiences that are accessible, exciting, convenient, and full of unforgettable moments at the best value time of the year.

Al Khaja added: “With the introduction of three curated shopping seasons anchoring our citywide calendar this year, the 28th edition of DSS has been specially designed to cater to every age, preference, and price-point. Thanks to the continued support of our valued partners and stakeholders, we’re proud to deliver a summer where every moment has been specially designed to feel exciting, rewarding, and uniquely Dubai – ultimately reflecting the city’s energy, creativity, and commitment to world-class experiences. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled experiences for residents and visitors in line with the objectives of the D33 agenda to make Dubai one of the best places to live, visit, and work in the world.”

DSS OPENING WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS: 27 - 29 JUNE

DSS 2025 kicks off with a spectacular weekend of family fun, cultural celebrations, and show-stopping entertainment across the city. At Dubai Festival City Mall, visitors can expect electrifying performances from regional artists like Japanese dance crew Sabrina, Dubai-based Emirati band Abri & Band, Palestinian-Jordanian pop artist Reina Khoury, and Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman. Over at City Centre Mirdif, the spotlight turns to Jordanian indie rock band Jadal and Syrian vocalist Al Shami, coupled with thrilling roaming acts and live shows adding to the high-energy atmosphere. It’s an unforgettable start to Dubai’s most exciting season.

The excitement of the opening weekend continues across Dubai’s iconic venues with an unmissable line-up of headline concerts and live shows. Highlights include Miami Band and Mutref Al Mutref at Coca-Cola Arena on 28 June; Jazziyat featuring Banah at Dubai Opera on 27 June; A Tribute to Adele at Theatre by QE2 on 27 and 28 June; Atul Khatri Live at Dubai College, We Call It Ballet at Zabeel Theatre; and a grand finale with Adnan Sami live at Coca-Cola Arena and the Pinoy Comedy Mixtape at Dubai World Trade Centre on 29 June.

The DSS Sales Season kicks off in full force over the opening weekend, launching 9 weeks of savings, surprises, and spectacular shopping across more than 800 brands at over 3,000 retailers. The first themed retail window, Summer Holiday Offers, begins on 27 June, offering citywide deals, mall activations, and exciting chances to win from the very first day.

Mall activations and special retail promotions take centre stage throughout the Opening Weekend with experiences like Slide Into the Summer Surprises at Mercato Mall, the SHARE Millionaire at all Majid Al Futtaim malls, Spend and Win a Polestar 4 promotion at Dubai Festival City Mall, Shop, Win, Drive at Dubai Festival Plaza, Jurassic Café by VOX Cinemas at Mall of The Emirates, DSS Win a Soueast S06 with Dubai Outlet Mall, Lucky Receipt, DSS Win with Tickit, and plenty more.

Making Opening Weekend celebrations even more memorable are multiple chances for shoppers to participate in incredible raffles to win big throughout the Summer Holiday Offers phase. Highlights include the DSMG DSS Raffle, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffle, and the VISA Jewellery Program, each offering unforgettable rewards and mega prizes to kick off the season.

BRAND-NEW & RETURNING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES

Back by popular demand, Dubai Summer Restaurant Week makes its highly anticipated return from 4 to 13 July, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy specially priced set menus for lunch and dinner at more than 50 of the city’s most-loved family-friendly restaurants. From neighbourhood favourites to renowned international spots, the week-long event offers the perfect excuse to gather with friends, treat the family, or sample something new, all at exceptional value. Reservations for this exclusive, limited-time opportunity are subject to availability. Diners are encouraged to book their tables today through restaurant discovery and reservation platform OpenTable, via the website and app.

Another all-new experience coming to DSS this year is DSS Gahwa Beats, celebrating Dubai’s vibrant café culture with high-energy citywide pop-ups. Taking place every Saturday through DSS, on 26 July, 2 August, 9 August, 16 August, and 23 August visitors are promised great beats, amazing coffee, and unbeatable vibes at iconic venues across the city. Exact locations will be revealed closer to the time.

Making its incredible debut this DSS is the 10 Dirham Dish from 1-31 August, celebrating the richness of the local dining scene by offering dishes at an accessible price point of just AED 10. The initiative invites residents and visitors to embark on a delectable journey of culinary discovery by exploring diverse cuisines and hidden gems across the city.

CONCERTS AND LIVE PERFORMANCES

Beyond the jam-packed opening weekend, music lovers can look forward to the return of the eagerly awaited Beat The Heat DXB concert series at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4 to 13 July, featuring the region’s hottest talents across a dynamic mix of genres; from Arabic pop and indie to rap and hip-hop. Expect high-energy sets from Tul8te, Almas, Sharmoofers, Aziz Maraka, Ghalia, Soulja, Montiyago, Mo Ali, Bader Al Shuaibi, Abdulaziz Louis, and Nasser Abbas.

Also taking centre-stage this summer are Lebanese indie band Adonis, who return to the city with a one-night-only show on 3 July at Dubai Opera; TJ Monterde at Coca-Cola Arena on 13 July; and Shreya Ghoshal at Dubai World Trade Centre on 19 July. Other highlights include Sufi maestro Sagar Bhatia taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 16 August; pop icon Natalie Imbruglia performing live at Dubai Opera on 23 August; the Made in Kuwaiti theatrical production at Dubai Opera on 29 and 30 August, and several other electrifying performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

SHOP AND SAVE

Dubai’s ultimate summer shopping spree kicks off across the entire city with 9 weeks of thrill-packed retail moments, framed around three themed shopping seasons featuring exclusive sales, immersive activations, limited-time flash sales, mind-blowing discounts, and unmissable savings across more than 800 brands at over 3,000 outlets for 66 non-stop days. Shoppers can unlock unique experiences and big rewards at every turn, from Cool Off at The Beach, JBR to Win your School Fees and many more promotions throughout the summer. Expect surprise deals daily, with limited-time campaigns like Beat The Clock with Rivoli Group, the Dubai Hills Mall One Day Sale, Shop For Free Weekend with Al Jaber Optical, the Gold & Jewellery Flash Sale at Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group participating retailers, and several other campaigns offering unbeatable value on fashion, tech, and luxury favourites - perfect for refreshing wardrobes, restocking essentials, and treating loved ones to something special. And that’s not all, DSS 2025 will continue to surprise shoppers with even more chances to win. Keep an eye out for loyalty programme rewards including Amber Millionaire, the AURA Millionaire draw, Win 1 Million Skywards Miles with Skywards Everyday, and many more. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

STAYCATIONS AND FAMILY FUN

DSS is the best-value time of year to enjoy Dubai’s world-class leisure scene, with exclusive summer offers at more than 100 hotels and 15 top attractions across the city. Think resident rates, family packages, free upgrades, added extras, and surprise perks designed to help friends, families, children, parents, grandparents, and every extended family member in between relax, recharge, and experience more of Dubai for less.

The DSS Entertainer makes its highly anticipated return from 27 June to 31 August, unlocking over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers across a superb selection of hotels, dining spots, gyms, spas, and attractions for AED 195. Valid for three months from the date of activation, it allows residents and visitors to enjoy exclusive savings throughout the summer and beyond. With access to top destinations like Wild Wadi, Motiongate Dubai, and IMG Worlds of Adventure, plus culinary favourites such as STK, At.mosphere, Shake Shack, and Le Pain Quotidien, there’s something for every kind of outing.

FITNESS FOR ALL

Fitness events take centre stage this DSS, with a vibrant line-up of indoor mall runs designed for families, children, and wellness lovers of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels. The season kicks off on 28 June at Dubai Hills Mall, with an exclusive DSS run powered by Skechers - promising high-energy mornings of movement, prizes, and fun. The momentum shifts to Jump Start DXB – RX Run series at City Centre Mirdif on 6 July and Mall of the Emirates on 3 August, both hosted in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and RX Coffee. DSS is also hosting its own fun runs at Ibn Battuta Mall on 13 July and Dubai Festival City Mall on 31 August, each offering a lively, family-friendly way to stay active and soak up the DSS buzz.

For football fans, The Messi Experience at Dubai Festival City Mall promises an immersive journey into the world of football until 31 August, packed with interactive games, photo ops, and engaging zones for all ages.

EVERYONE’S FAVOURITE MODESH & DANA

Of course, no DSS is complete without a little magic from Dubai’s most beloved mascots. This season, Modesh and Dana will be popping up across Dubai to delight families with school visits, mall meet-and-greets, and surprise appearances at top attractions, spreading smiles and summer spirit wherever they go. Expect playful citywide decorations, surprise giveaways, collaborations with brands like DAMAS and Bond Café, and all-new merchandise and interactive family activations throughout DSS at Modesh Store.

With thousands of things to do, see, and experience every day, DSS 2025 transforms the city into the ultimate summer playground. From unbeatable savings to only-in-Dubai moments, this is a season made for exploring, indulging, and making the most of a summer well spent.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2025:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 takes over the city for its 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, showcasing the summer as one of the best value times of the year to experience Dubai. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS this year promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do for 66 non-stop days. For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector is anchored around three distinct shopping seasons - Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period unlocks exclusive new retail promotions, spectacular mall activations, and life-changing raffles, alongside world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and a packed events calendar. Bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites for every preference and price point, there are endless reasons to stay, play, shop, and celebrate an exciting summer season together. DSS 2025 truly delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether families, friends, couples, residents, or visitors.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae