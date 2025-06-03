DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Last week, architects, interior designers, and developers in the UAE gathered for an exclusive sustainability evening hosted by premium sanitaryware brands hansgrohe and AXOR. The event served as a powerful platform to spotlight Hansgrohe's unwavering commitment to water conservation and showcase its innovative, resource-saving solutions designed for the residential, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Held at the state-of-the-art Hansgrohe/AXOR showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, the evening underscored Hansgrohe's ambitious goal: to equip 100% of its water-bearing products with resource-saving technologies by 2030. A significant stride towards this objective includes the commitment that 75% of its hand-held and overhead showers will feature EcoSmart technology by the end of 2025, promising a remarkable reduction in daily water consumption by up to 60%.

Guests were immersed in Hansgrohe's dedication to sustainable innovation through key product showcases. These included Raindance Alive, an evolution of Hansgrohe’s iconic shower series featuring EcoSmart technology for luxurious performance with minimal resource use, and the Zesis S Faucet with EcoSmart+ technology, which reduces water flow to just 4 liters per minute. Hansgrohe also introduced Hydraloop, a revolutionary greywater recycling system that can reduce household water consumption and wastewater emissions by up to 45%. This innovation underscores Hansgrohe’s dedication to sustainable living and resource efficiency.

Bens Ezhuthanavayalil, Hansgrohe's Head of New Ventures, reflected on the evening's success, stating, "It was a privilege to connect with key architects, designers, and developers shaping the region’s future. These meaningful conversations reaffirmed our commitment to lead in water sustainability through innovation—growing together with our partners to protect our planet’s most vital resource.”

Representing Hansgrohe at the event were Ben Reed, Key Account Manager – Global Projects; Bens Ezhuthanavayalil, Head of New Ventures; and Fawzy Tello, Regional Sales Manager – MEA, Marija Cerauskaite, Marketing Manager – MEA along with the dedicated Dubai-based team.

As the UAE continues to prioritize water as a finite resource and embed robust sustainability targets into its built environment, Hansgrohe is exceptionally well-positioned to drive the future of water solutions. Through this inspiring sustainability evening, Hansgrohe empowered the design community to embrace eco-conscious practices and redefine the possibilities of water-saving innovation.

This strong commitment to sustainability has not gone unnoticed.

The Hansgrohe Group has been awarded the Platinum Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability rating, the highest accolade for its sustainability performance. This places them among the top 1% of all 130,000 companies assessed.

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 124-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower.The company holds more than 23,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 35 subsidiaries and 22 sales offices supplying products in more than 145 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 800 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2024, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.387 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.