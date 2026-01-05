Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 21st edition of SteelFab 2026 exhibition, the largest commercial event for the metalworking industry in the Middle East and North Africa.

Running from 12 to 15 January 2026, the four-day exhibition will feature over 600 major local and global brands and 350 exhibitors from 33 countries, representing top industry leaders and experts in steel fabrication and metalworking technologies.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), SteelFab 2026 brings together top-notch manufacturers and producers, alongside representatives of local and regional companies renowned for their pioneering technologies in the metalworking sector. It provides a high-level business platform to strengthen industry networking, explore cooperation opportunities, and showcase the latest solutions driving the growth of this vital sector.

With a total area of 25,000 square metres, the exhibition serves as a key hub for deal-making, knowledge exchange, and industrial partnerships, while enabling iron and steel manufacturers and companies to scale their operations across the UAE and regional markets and explore new growth opportunities.

It also offers visitors a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the latest machinery, equipment, and advanced metal forming technologies, including welding and cutting solutions, state-of-the-art metal cutting systems, pipe manufacturing, and sheet metal processing, complemented by live demonstrations that highlight the latest technological advancements shaping the sector.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that preparations for SteelFab 2026 are focused on delivering an exceptional edition that reinforces the exhibition’s position as a premier regional platform for the steel and iron industry.

He noted that Expo Sharjah places strong emphasis on enhancing the exhibition’s added value by attracting major global steel fabrication companies and industry leaders and facilitating professional networking and partnership development, thereby supporting knowledge exchange, advanced technology adoption, and stronger integration of local manufacturers into regional and global metal industry supply chains.

“SteelFab 2026 is a core pillar in the portfolio of specialised exhibitions hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah to support the industrial sector. It plays an important role in strengthening the competitiveness of metal industries and creating new opportunities for high-value investments. This aligns with the UAE’s national agenda to advance the industrial economy and leverage innovation and technology to drive higher production efficiency,” Al Midfa added.

The exhibition will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is anticipated to draw thousands of industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors.

SteelFab is positioned as a comprehensive industrial platform that strengthens Expo Centre Sharjah’s role as a regional hub for specialised exhibitions, while also supporting the growth and development of the manufacturing sector across the UAE and the region. Further information is available on the official website: https://www.steelfabme.com

