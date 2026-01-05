This year’s event introduces a new theme inspired by Tokyo, Japan, offering non-stop entertainment and a range of food experiences that bring a Tokyo-inspired atmosphere to Abu Dhabi.

Line up of beloved activities and performances including Park market, Cinema Screenings, puppet shows, LED Stilt Walker, Football competition, Open Reading competition, and many more.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s largest green space, Umm Al Emarat Park, will host The Rage for the fourth year in a row from the 7th to the 11th of January, offering visitors a Tokyo-themed experience with live entertainment, creative activations and diverse dining options.

Running over five days, the event offers an exciting programme for all ages. In line with the UAE’s Year of Family, visitors can explore fashion showcases, participate in interactive activities and enjoy live music performances, creating a community-focused winter experience.

This year’s theme, We Meet in Tokyo, draws inspiration from the city’s culture, craftsmanship and creativity, reimagined for audiences in the UAE, and reflects the event’s focus on connection and community.

With more than 100 retail, food and beverage, and entertainment vendors, The Rage features a Food and Beverage Zone that brings together food trucks, casual seating, live entertainment and games, as well as a Retail Zoneshowcasing a curated selection of fashion, perfumes, footwear and jewellery in a premium setting.

Alongside the awaited festival, visitors to Umm Al Emarat Park from Friday 9 January to Sunday 11 January can enjoy the Park Market on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 PM, along with a variety of live entertainment and family-friendly activities. These include music on stage, puppet shows, roaming giant mascots, gaming in the park, arts and crafts plantation activities, an open reading competition, LED stilt walker performances, dancing with characters, decorating the Earth Board, skill games and a football competition, creating a lively and engaging winter experience for all ages.

The Park also invites communities to come together and enjoy festive winter moments through its Cinema at the Park activities on Friday and Saturday, featuring a mix of family-friendly and adventure-led films suitable for all ages, as well as its Cinematic Sundays screening from 6:00 pm, in collaboration with Image Nation.

The event will be open to visitors from 4:00 PM until 11:00 PM. To access The Rage, please visit the ticketing booth station at the entrance of the park, which requires just a 70 AED fee per person, an additional 10 AED will be required to enter the park and could be purchased here.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015. Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.

Website: www.ummalemaratpark.ae

Facebook: facebook.com/UmmAlEmaratPark

Twitter: @UmmAlEmaratPark

Instagram: @UmmAlEmaratPark