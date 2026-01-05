UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit announced that all ticket categories to attend its fourth edition have sold out. The Summit is set to take off next Friday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the fourth edition is hosted by the UAE over the course of 3 days, at the Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, Dubai, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

This unprecedented demand reflects the Summit’s established status as the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy. This year’s edition is expected to draw over 30,000 attendees, and the participation of more than 15,000 content creators. Sessions feature over 500 speakers with a collective following of 3.5 billion.

Tickets offered included the VIP ticket, with a 3-day access to all sessions, speaker halls, roundtables and off-summit events, as well as access to the Summit’s closing ceremony featuring a variety of activities.

The Summit also offered the Expo and Creator Pro tickets, giving visitors a 3-day access to all sessions across the event’s three tracks: Technology, Economy and Content. These tracks are designed to ensure established and emerging content creators get the full benefit of its rich agenda. The Creator Pro ticket option allows visitors access to the closing ceremony, off-summit events and other privileges.

The upcoming 1 Billion Followers Summit will feature over 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, debates, fireside chats and workshops, hosting regional and international professionals including more than 150 CEOs and experts, discussing the latest creator economy trends, with special focus on the future and growing impact of digital platforms.

Key speakers at the event include James Stephen Donaldson (MrBeast), who created the world’s largest YouTube channel in terms of followers; Lara Trump, wife of US President’s son Eric Trump and a renowned TV producer and host; renowned American actor and producer Will Smith; Max Amini, the world famous comedian, producer, director and podcaster; Simon Squibb, British investor known for his initiatives in support of entrepreneurs; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar; and Rio Ferdinand; retired English football player famous for his legendary career.

For the second year running, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings the world’s major social media platforms together under one roof, including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Google Gemini, Meta (including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Disney+ and TWITCH.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has launched a number of major initiatives that sparked global interest. These include the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign in collaboration with MrBeast, and with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation. The campaign has inspired over 170,000 acts of kindness that attracted more than 100,000 views in 3 weeks.

Another announcement is the AI Film Award in partnership with Google Gemini. Considered the world’s largest award of its kind at $1 million, the award has attracted the interest of over 30,000 people from 116 countries and received 3,500 film submissions.

The significant demand for the summit's fourth edition underscores its status as a premier platform for inspiration, knowledge, and opportunity, marking it as an exceptional event attended by content creators and digital media pioneers worldwide.

This growing attendance also reflects the growing momentum of the impactful content industry, both in the region and across the globe. This growth is fuelled by a wider recognition of media's power to drive positive change, as well as by a new generation of creators who see the summit as the key hub for learning, networking, and exploring opportunities to build their professional careers.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com