Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (January 6, 2026) – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer, has been announced as the title partner of LIV Golf’s Riyadh event for 2026 as LIV Golf returns to the Kingdom’s capital. ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh will open the League’s 2026 season from 4-7 February at Riyadh Golf Club.

Returning to Riyadh for a second consecutive year, the 2026 season-opening event will once again stage the world’s largest professional night golf tournament, bringing together some of the game’s leading players, live entertainment, and a range of premium hospitality and fan experiences across four nights of competition.

Fans can now secure their place at the 2026 LIV Golf season opener, with four-day and single-day grounds passes as well as hospitality packages available at LIVGolf.com.

FEATURED HOSPITALITY AND FAN EXPERIENCES

Building on the success of last year’s event, and bolstered by the event’s first ever title partner, ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh will deliver a festival-style atmosphere alongside elite golf. In 2025, fans enjoyed drone light shows, live concerts from award-winning artists, and a Fan Village featuring rides, games, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

ROSHN Group’s support of the event is an extension of their 2025 involvement, with a variety of engaging activities returning in 2026 at the ROSHN Group Fan Village. As part of the Group’s global partnership across all LIV Golf events, the two brands also jointly launched the “ROSHN Rising Stars” program—the first of its kind to educate, inspire, and champion Saudi youth access to golf training and talent development, which will introduce 100 young people to the sport.

For 2026, LIV Golf ha further expanded its hospitality and fan offerings, ensuring a range of experiences to suit every spectator.

Club 54

LIV Golf’s most upscale public hospitality option, Club 54 offers shaded terrace views of the 18th green, a chef-curated menu served throughout the day, and a full range of beverages. The interior lounge provides flexible seating for relaxing or mingling across a full day of golf.

Grounds Pass

Follow the action from hole to hole, enjoy free entry to the Fan Village, and take in the festival atmosphere. Perfect for families, with children aged 12-and-under getting in free alongside a ticketed adult.

Grounds Plus

Grounds Plus takes your Grounds Pass to the next level, adding exclusive access to reserved viewing areas around the course as well as a dedicated area where golf fans can relax during the event. The Grounds Plus reserved areas are conveniently located at the 1st tee and 18th green, giving you the freedom to move around and watch golf from different angles throughout the round. When it’s time to take a break, Grounds Plus also unlocks The Oasis—a shaded, open-air lounge with seating, one complimentary beverage at The Oasis, private restrooms, and a big-screen TV. It’s the perfect base to relax and regroup before heading back out to follow your favorite team or players.

LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships, Chad Biggs said, “Last season’s event under the lights in Riyadh delivered an event unlike anything else in the sports world. With ROSHN Group as the title partner this year, we’re excited to collectively build on that momentum in 2026 with an expanded four-day tournament, more entertainment, and enhanced fan experience. From world-class competition to live concerts and family-friendly activities, this year’s event will be a spectacular way to open the new LIV Golf season, and we’re excited to have the ROSHN Group as the event’s first-ever title partner.”

WORLD-CLASS FIELD OF GOLFERS SET TO RETURN TO RIYADH

Fans can expect a world-class field headlined by reigning LIV Golf Individual Champion Jon Rahm and last season's Team Champions Legion XIII, alongside defending LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 winner Adrian Meronk of Cleeks Golf Club

They will be joined by some of the biggest names in global golf, including Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Cam Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), and more. The 2026 field will feature 13 major champions with a combined 23 major championship titles, all returning to Riyadh for another landmark week of night golf under the floodlights.

Further details on live concert programming will be announced in the near future. To purchase tickets and learn more about ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh, taking place 4–7 February 2026, visit LIVGolf.com.

About LIV Golf:

Now in its fourth season, the LIV Golf League features 13 teams competing for both an Individual and Team title at premier golf courses across the world. As the first truly global golf League, LIV Golf is constantly innovating to set a new standard in sport and redefine the fan experience through the lens of music, culture, and entertainment, while growing the game of golf for a new era of players and fans around the world. Headquartered in New York and London, the League holds events in cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, with broadcasts reaching nearly 900 million households in more than 200 international markets and territories. LIV Golf was designed to expand the sport on a global level, bring new audiences to the game, create new value within the golfing ecosystem, and enhance the game’s societal impact far beyond the course through the League’s Impact & Sustainability efforts. In 2022, LIV Golf launched The International Series, which features 10 elevated events in world-class destinations. Sanctioned by the Asian Tour, these events offer a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League and the Majors.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, serving as a key contributor to Saudi Vision 2030. ROSHN Group is transforming the urban landscape with human-centric, integrated developments that elevate connectivity and enhance the quality of life across the Kingdom. ROSHN Group manages a real estate portfolio totaling 200 million square meters, including over 2 million square meters of leasable retail space and 2 million square meters of commercial opportunities. With 10 active projects across the Kingdom’s three main regions, including integrated communities and mixed-use destinations, the Group continues to expand into sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, and sports facilities.