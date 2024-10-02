JEDDAH — The Saudi-Turkish Bilateral Defense Cooperation Committee held its sixth meeting in Jeddah, in the presence of Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, President of the Defense Industries Agency of Turkey Prof. Haluk Gorgun, and Deputy Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Bilal Dordali.



During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the defense ministries of the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop it, especially in defense and qualitative capabilities, technology transfer and localization, and defense research and development in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



The Saudi Assistant Minister also met with several CEOs of major Turkish defense companies, in the presence of senior Turkish officials.



The meeting reviewed promising cooperation opportunities in technology transfer and localization, scientific research, and defense development in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

