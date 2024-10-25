MADRID — Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles received Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman at the headquarters of the Spanish Ministry of Defense in the capital Madrid on Thursday.



During their official talk session, the ministers reviewed Saudi-Spanish relations and areas of cooperation between the two ministries of defense. In the presence of the delegations from the two ministries, the ministers discussed about continue strengthening and developing the defense cooperation in a way realizing the common interests of the two friendly countries.



The two sides also discussed ways to support security and stability on the regional and international arenas.



Earlier, an official reception ceremony was held in honor of Prince Khalid bin Salman, during which the national anthems of the two countries were played, and the guard of honor was inspected.



The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin; Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari; Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense for Procurement and Armament Ibrahim Al-Suwaid, and the Military Attaché at the Saudi embassy in Madrid Brig. Gen. Ali Al-Hedyan.



On the Spanish side, the meeting was attended by several officials of the ministry of defense, including Secretary General of Defense Policies at the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. Juan Francisco Nunez, and Technical Director of the Office of the Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Antonino Cordero.

