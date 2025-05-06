The emirate of Ajman continues to establish itself as a competitive investment destination within the UAE’s broader economy, says a new report.

Its strategic proximity to Dubai enables seamless connectivity to global markets while maintaining lower operational costs, making it an attractive base for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high-growth industries, says The Report: Ajman 2025 by Oxford Business Group (OBG).

Developed in collaboration with the Ajman Executive Council, the report says Ajman’s dynamic economic expansion is bolstered by a diversified industrial base and strategic location.

The Report: Ajman 2025 offers a comprehensive analysis of the emirate’s investment landscape and long-term growth strategies.

The emirate has demonstrated resilience and growth across key sectors, particularly in manufacturing, real estate, and logistics, supported by initiatives such as the Ajman Free Zone and 100% foreign ownership laws. Infrastructure developments in transport and logistics, alongside the construction of mixed-use real estate projects, underline the government’s commitment to diversification and economic expansion.

Ajman’s economic vision is driven by policies aimed at regulatory efficiency, industrial growth, and the development of priority sectors such as health care and education. The emirate’s long-term strategy aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, balancing economic progress with tradition to ensure sustainable growth. The streamlining of trade practices through digital solutions and regulatory enhancements is further strengthening its business environment, while increased integration of the industrial sector into global supply chains is positioning Ajman as a competitive player in international trade. Additionally, Ajman is leveraging its strategic location to expand its cultural and tourism offerings, reinforcing its appeal as a business and lifestyle destination.

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, noted that Ajman’s strategic approach to economic diversification is reinforcing its status as a key investment destination.

“Ajman’s proactive economic policies, combined with regulatory reforms and infrastructure development, are enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness to investors. Its efforts to modernise industries and integrate digital solutions reflect a broader commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” Treeck said.

Oliver Cornock, OBG’s Editor-in-Chief, highlighted the broader implications of Ajman’s evolving economic landscape.

“Ajman’s ability to balance economic expansion with regulatory enhancements and industrial modernisation is shaping a business-friendly environment that is well positioned for long-term growth. As the emirate deepens its integration with global markets, its competitive advantages are expected to further strengthen investment prospects,” Cornock commented.

The report features exclusive insights from key policymakers and business leaders, including Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council; Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General, Ajman Department of Economic Development; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General, Department of Ports and Customs Ajman; Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman; and Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General, Ajman Tourism Development Department. - TradeArabia News Service

