UAE – Network International has signed a strategic partnership with Wio Bank to offer digital lending solutions for SME merchants in the UAE, according to a press release.

As a part of this collaboration, the lending products of the bank will be integrated into Network’s platform, an innovative digital merchant lending marketplace designed to simplify and accelerate access to credit for SMEs.

The partnership aims to empower SME business owners with faster, more efficient access to credit facilities through an end-to-end digital journey.

Eligible merchants can apply for financing online, receive personalized loan offers from Wio Bank based on real-time transaction data from Network and complete the entire process, from loan application to loan disbursement, through a single platform.

Group CEO of Network, Murat Cagri Suzer, said: “At Network International, our focus is on building innovative solutions for our customers. In line with this vision, we have established partnerships with leading banks across the UAE to support the growth of SMEs.”

Suzer noted: “Small businesses transacting through Network International’s payment platforms will have easier access to loans through our partnership with Wio Bank. Hence, we’re excited to welcome Wio Bank to our platform as a digital lender, offering a lending experience as easy as one-click loans.”

From his part, Jayesh Patel, the CEO of Wio Bank, said: “Our partnership with Network International simplifies access to credit and financial management for SMEs. Our goal is to foster business growth and drive entrepreneurship across the UAE by enabling a stronger ecosystem where businesses can scale with confidence and succeed.”

It is worth highlighting that the region-focused Network International and Magnati received key regulatory approvals for a merger process that is projected to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

