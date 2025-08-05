Elm Company reported net profits worth SAR 1.08 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 30.56% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 831 million.

Revenues grew by 21.02% to SAR 4.12 billion in H1-25 from SAR 3.40 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 13.95 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 10.70 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Elm’s net profits hiked by 21.14% to SAR 590 million from SAR 487 million in Q2-24.

The Tadawul-listed company generated revenues of SAR 2.24 billion in Q2-25, higher by 27.05% than SAR 1.76 billion in April-June 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits increased by 19.19% from SAR 495 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues rose by 19.60% compared to SAR 1.87 billion.

Dividends

The board of Elm announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 350.37 million, representing 45% of the company’s SAR 800 million capital, for H1-25.

Meanwhile, the company will pay out SAR 4.50 per share for 77.86 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends are set for 5 and 19 August, respectively.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Elm recorded 34.66% YoY higher consolidated net profits after tax at SAR 1.82 billion, versus SAR 1.35 billion.

