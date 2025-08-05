Tabuk Cement Company reported 42.73% lower net profits at SAR 27.17 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 47.45 million in H1-24.

Revenues shrank by 20.51% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 137.09 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 172.48 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.30 in H1-25 from SAR 0.53 in the same period a year earlier.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Tabuk Cement plunged by 51.70% to SAR 14.13 million from SAR 29.26 million in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 69.41 million in April-June 2025, marking an annual decline of 18.76% from SAR 85.44 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits rose by 8.35% compared to SAR 13.04 million in Q1-25, while the revenues increased by 2.55% from SAR 67.68 million.

Dividends

The board members approved cash dividends valued at SAR 22.50 million for 90 million eligible shares, for H1-25.

The Tadawul-listed company will distribute SAR 0.25 per share, representing 2.50% of the share par value.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 28 August and 17 September, respectively.

