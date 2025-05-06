The global energy sector has always reflected larger economic and geopolitical shifts, shaped by cycles of growth, disruption, and reinvention.

Despite the headwinds – volatile oil prices, net-zero transitions, inflationary concerns, and a persistent talent crunch – the UAE’s oil and gas industry is not just holding steady, it’s thriving.

Today, one of the most meaningful transformations underway isn’t just technological or strategic, but human: the growing number of women shaping the future of energy.

For too long, the oil and gas sector was seen as a male-dominated industry, but that’s changing, gradually and meaningfully.

Today, women in the UAE are leading engineering teams, heading digital departments, and driving sustainability agendas.

ADNOC’s commitment to increasing female representation in leadership and technical roles is more than a policy–it’s a promise. Programs like 'Women in Energy' are building talent pipelines and breaking down barriers.

'One of the most uplifting shifts I’ve seen is the growing number of women shaping the UAE’s energy future,' Venkatraman Mohan, Managing Partner – Oil & Gas Division, Innovations Group, tells OGN energy magazine.

'I’ve personally seen how gender-diverse teams solve problems faster, collaborate better, and bring fresh energy into the room. As more Emirati women pursue STEM education and step into the workforce, they are not just participating–they’re leading. And that changes everything.'

This isn’t just progress, it’s a reinvention powered by people, and increasingly, by women stepping into leadership and technical roles once out of reach.

'Having spent more than 30 years immersed in this industry, across the upstream, EPC contracting, renewable integration, and major energy infrastructure projects, I’ve seen my share of highs and lows. But what’s happening in the UAE right now isn’t just a comeback. It’s a reinvention. And the heartbeat of this transformation? People. The right people, in the right places, at the right time,' says Mohan.

While other energy markets are treading cautiously, the UAE is charging forward, with clarity, confidence, and commitment.

As 2026 approaches, the country’s oil and gas sector is experiencing an extraordinary hiring boom.

And this isn’t despite the global push for decarbonisation, it’s because the UAE has found a way to balance both its hydrocarbon legacy and its green ambitions.

THE VISION BEHIND THE MOMENTUM

At the heart of this hiring surge is a carefully orchestrated national energy strategy. The UAE isn’t choosing between oil and renewables, it’s leveraging on both.

Through landmark initiatives like Masdar City and the Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the nation has become a renewable energy pioneer.

However, hydrocarbons still play a critical role in providing the revenue and stability needed to support the transition.

Take ADNOC, for example. The state-owned energy giant has committed over $150 billion in capital expenditure from 2023 to 2027, aiming to boost crude production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2027.

This kind of scale demands not just infrastructure, it demands people. Skilled, specialised, and forward-thinking professionals across exploration, engineering, HSE, logistics, and digital operations.

This is the UAE’s secret sauce: A top-down, fast-moving governance model where national vision meets rapid private sector execution. Big ideas don’t get stuck in bureaucracy; they get built.

WHAT’S POWERING THE UAE’S OIL & GAS HIRING BOOM?

• Expanding hydrocarbon output: The UAE continues to invest heavily in exploration, drilling, and production, especially in Abu Dhabi’s prolific oil fields. This has opened the floodgates for talent across drilling operations, project management, reservoir engineering, and more. It’s not just about boosting barrels, it’s about building capability at every level.

• A Dual focus on sustainability: While the country powers up its oil output, it's also powering forward on renewables. From solar and wind to nuclear and green hydrogen, the UAE is diversifying its energy mix. This has created dual-sector demand, for petroleum engineers and environmental scientists alike. Clean and conventional energy are not in competition, they're growing together, creating new hybrid roles that never existed before.

• Tech-led transformation: Today’s oil and gas sector is as much about data centres as it is about drilling rigs. With AI, IoT, robotics, and automation reshaping operations, companies are now looking for automation engineers, data analysts, cybersecurity professionals, and digital leads, who can future-proof legacy systems. This isn't about replacing people with machines, it's about equipping them with better tools and smarter ways of working.

• National Energy Strategy 2050: The UAE’s long-term strategy is not just a roadmap, it’s a catalyst. With goals to reduce carbon emissions and increase the share of clean energy to 50 per cent, the hiring impact is visible across energy efficiency roles, green project planning, and sustainability consulting. It’s changing what the workforce looks like and what it values.

• Strong global demand: Despite the green transition, global oil and gas demand hasn’t vanished–it’s simply shifted. Rapid industrialisation in emerging economies continues to fuel consumption. The UAE’s strategic location and well-developed infrastructure position it as a key supplier. To support this, hiring has surged in refining, field development, export logistics, and international operations.

• Government-led stability: Public-private partnerships, long-term investments, and economic stability make the UAE a safe bet for energy investors and job seekers. Policies that promote growth, like ADNOC’s collaborations with international consortiums, keep engineering, technical services, and support functions in high demand.

• Emiratisation and inclusive growth: Equally important is the national push toward workforce localisation. Programmes like Nafis and ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) are helping develop a skilled Emirati workforce, while also encouraging global expertise to come and mentor, build, and innovate. This intersection of local pride and international collaboration has opened up exciting cross-border opportunities and has created a culture of knowledge exchange.

ENERGY SECURITY IN A SHIFTING WORLD

With geopolitical turbulence affecting global energy supply chains, the UAE has stepped in as a reliable partner.

As Europe and other markets diversify away from traditional suppliers, the UAE’s ability to deliver uninterrupted energy is more valuable than ever.

Scaling up in this environment isn’t just smart, it’s strategic. And it demands a workforce ready to deliver across compliance, logistics, and risk management on a global scale.

THE GREEN ENERGY EFFECT: MORE JOBS, NOT LESS

There’s a common fear that clean energy will phase out jobs in oil and gas. But in the UAE, the opposite is true.

Hydrocarbon revenues are being reinvested into clean energy, creating a win-win scenario. New projects mean new roles.

The most in-demand professionals today are those who understand both worlds–traditional oil and emerging renewables. If you can speak both languages, you’re in high demand.

2025 & BEYOND: BUILDING THE WORKFORCE OF TOMORROW

As we look beyond 2025, it’s clear this is not a short-lived surge. It’s a foundational shift in how the UAE approaches energy and employment.

The country isn’t just building rigs, it’s building resilience; it’s not just digging wells, it’s digging deep into innovation, inclusion, and international leadership.

The companies succeeding today are those investing in talent, not just infrastructure. They're hiring people who can adapt, collaborate across cultures, learn quickly, and embrace both digital tools and hands-on experience.

To job seekers considering a move to the region, the message is clear: the UAE isn’t just offering jobs, it’s offering purpose, progress, and the chance to be part of something much bigger than yourself.

For those of us who’ve spent decades in this industry, this moment feels special. It’s a reminder that energy is never just about supply and demand, it’s about people; the rig workers, the engineers, the analysts, the pioneers, and yes, the dreamers, who power this industry forward every single day.

The UAE’s oil and gas sector is writing its next chapter; and it’s doing so with intention, inclusion, and an eye firmly on the future. For anyone watching, or better yet, participating–this is not just an energy transition; it’s a human one.

