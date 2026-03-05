Warsaw/Frankfurt/London: The linkage of key government-related entities (GREs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to their respective sovereigns will remain central to any potential credit impact on the GREs from the escalation in hostilities in the Middle East, Fitch Ratings says. Sovereign ratings serve as the anchor for the ratings of policy-mission GREs, reflecting their very close operational and financial integration, and we would expect GREs’ strategic importance to remain high, as during the Covid‑19 pandemic, maintaining sovereign incentives to provide support for policy‑mission entities.

The most likely transmission channel from the conflict to policy mission GRE ratings would therefore be through the GCC sovereigns themselves. Fitch believes GCC sovereign ratings generally have sufficient headroom to withstand a short regional conflict (our baseline expectation is less than one month) that does not escalate significantly further. However, lasting damage to key energy infrastructure or more protracted hostilities could pose rating risks. Longer-term term effects on sovereign ratings could be influenced by the orientation and stability of Iran’s government, and whether there is damage to the reputations of those parts of the region that have positioned themselves as havens for international businesses and individuals.

Any impact on sovereign ratings would flow through directly to policy-mission GRE ratings, which are commonly equalised to reflect strong sovereign links and expectations of extraordinary support. In such cases, the Standalone Credit Profile assessment is not relevant to the rating outcome, due to the entity’s very tight operational and financial links with the government.

We do not expect the conflict to fundamentally alter the benefit that Fitch-rated policy-mission GREs derive from strong support frameworks, direct oversight, and embedded policy roles that are aligned with national priorities. This alignment could cause governments to adjust GRE policy missions to prioritise resilience. Potential adjustments include building strategic stockpiles for energy, food, or defence needs; enhancing critical infrastructure; or accelerating domestic industrial capacity to mitigate external supply chain vulnerabilities. These developments would underscore the strategic importance of many GREs and their integration with sovereign policy objectives.

Policy-mission GREs were already assuming a larger role in national diversification agendas before the Iran conflict, as fiscal space for direct sovereign investment became more constrained. Strong investor appetite for GCC GRE issuance in 2025 enabled many entities to diversify their funding sources, while still low leverage levels (except in Bahrain) and prudent balance-sheet management have supported their financial profiles.

The conflict could affect GRE financing conditions if weaker investor sentiment towards the region leads to higher funding costs or reduced market access. The net effect of the conflict on sovereign export receipts (which may be mitigated for Saudi Arabia and the UAE by pipelines that bypass the Strait of Hormuz and by higher oil prices) could influence sovereigns’ capacity to cofinance GRE activities or provide direct financial support, such as transfers or equity injections, which could limit the rise in GRE leverage even if capex increases. However, under our baseline that the conflict will last less than one month such effects would not be large.

If market financing conditions tighten while sovereigns press ahead with strategic or resilience related capital programmes, GREs may face pressure to front-load investment despite higher borrowing costs. In such circumstances, governments may seek to provide increased transfers, guarantees or liquidity support to prevent a sharp weakening of GRE financial profiles, but we believe they would balance this against the impact on their own finances, especially if their fiscal flexibility became more constrained if the conflict escalates beyond our baseline. Conversely, if sovereigns defer or reprofile capex, this could moderate GREs’ leverage trajectories but delay policy-driven projects.

