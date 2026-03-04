Dubai, UAE: First sales from developers remained dominant and cash buyers accounted for more than two thirds of resales in February as Dubai’s real estate market continued its powerful start to the year.

A report from fäm Properties today reveals that the primary market accounted for 11,351 sales transactions worth AED42.1B last month, compared with 5,628 resales valued at AED18.6B.

Just over 69% of all sales transactions in the secondary market were conducted in cash, as the sector accelerated well beyond the levels seen in the first two months of 2025, which ultimately set all-time annual sales records in value and volume.

Data from DXBinteract showed that sales transactions last month climbed by 18.4% in value YoY to AED60.8 billion from 16,979 deals, a 5.1% YoY increase in volume.

For the first two months of 2026, total sales transactions climbed 38.8% in value to AED133.3, with the number of deals rising by 13.32% to 34,452 compared with the same period in 2025.

“The data tells a clear story of how Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets, after a record-breaking month in January,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“All the early growth we have seen so far this year has been built from firm foundations. That has been reinforced by the enormous lengths that the UAE government goes to in order to safeguard all its citizens, and the country’s business infrastructure, during uncertain times.

“This is something that we have all witnessed over the last few days, and it sends a powerful message of stability, security, and unwavering commitment, reinforcing why Dubai and the UAE remain premier global destinations for living, working, and investing in property.”

Dubai’s commercial sector performed particularly well in February, with office and retail sales totalling 804 deals worth AED4.1B, a leap of 81.5% in volume YoY. The number of apartments sold climbed by 13.4% to 12,916 deals amounting to AED 26.6B.

Plots sales also increased in volume by 25.3% YoY to 446 deals worth AED 11.2B, while villa sales were down 29.3% in volume YoY to 2,802 valued at AED18.8B. The average property price per sq. ft was up by 12.2% YoY to AED1,740.

Overall, Dubai property sales in February have grown steadily over the past five years, from AED7.4B (3,800 transactions) in 2021 to AED15.5B (6,200) in 2022, AED27.2B (9,400) in 2023, AED36.9B (12,000) in 2024 and AED 51.3 billion (16,200) last year.

TOP FIVE PERFORMING AREAS IN FEBRUARY 2026

Transactions Sales value

Jumeirah Village Circle 1,146 AED1.5B

Dubai South 993 AED1.8B

Al Yelayiss 1 936 AED5.5B

Wadi Al Safa 5 936 AED1.7B

Wadi Al Safa 3 764 AED2.0B

The most expensive villa sold in February was a luxury property at La Mer which fetched AED350 million, while the most expensive apartment went for AED226 million at The Alba Residences at Palm Jumeirah.

With properties worth more than AED5 million accounting for 12.68% of sales, 12.67% were between AED3-5 million, 18.14% between AED2-3 million, 32.41% between AED1-2 million and 24.1% were below AED1 million.

BEST-SELLING PROJECTS IN FEBRUARY 2026

Primary market apartments

Volume Value AED Median price AED Maybach 6 - Tower B 250 424.3M 1.4M Maybach 6 - Tower A 173 280.4M 1.4M Sierra By Iman 167 247.4M 1.3M Paradise View 1 127 97.0M 720K Binghatti Vintage 124 90.5M 691K

Primary market villas

Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 1 139 449.6M 2.9M Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 2 126 391.6M 2.8M Damac Islands 2 - Maui 120 439.6M 2.9M Salva The Heights 120 1.0B 8.4M Serro 2 The Heights 115 950.3M 8.2M

Resale apartments

Ashjar 47 94.8M 2.0M The Neighbourhood C1 46 92.8M 1.9M Sobha Creek Vistas Tower A 31 32.9M 997.7K Peninsula Three 26 50.2M 1.9M Peninsula Four 25 68.8M 2.1M

Resale villas

Rukan 3 58 85.6M 1.2M Damac Lagoons - Portofino 13 38.3M 2.8M Aura 13 69.1M 5.2M The Valley-Nara 13 40.1M 2.9M Aura District One West - Phase 1 13 206.2M 14.2M

