Even as optimism grows, 100% of CEOs say cost control is essential to success in 2026, and CFOs are trimming budgets by an average of 10%

Leaders are harnessing AI and opting for flexible work solutions to cut costs and fuel growth

The C-Suite is entering 2026 with bolstered confidence. According to International Workplace Group’s latest State of the C-Suite report, 95% of CEOs are optimistic about 2026 and 84% expect global economic conditions to improve, after a year marked by economic volatility and caution*.

This rising optimism is paired with clear, disciplined execution. According to new research from IWG – the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus – a unanimous 100% of CEOs say cost control is essential, and CFOs are trimming budgets by an average of 10%.

To cut costs, leaders are leveraging the power of AI and flexible work solutions to operate more efficiently, which will enable investments in other parts of their business. AI can save businesses 20-40% in operational costs**, while flexible working can reduce organisations’ real estate costs by 55%***, making them both cost-effective ways to fuel growth.

In addition to cost savings, four fifths of all C-Suite executives (83%) say that investment in AI/automation (82%) and productivity (82%) will be prioritized in 2026. AI can drive notable productivity gains; previous IWG research found that 78% of workers report AI saves them time, with an average of 55 minutes gained per day or nearly the equivalent of a full extra day of productivity per week****.

Companies of all sizes are empowering their employees to work across multiple locations, splitting their time between local workspaces, a central office and home. This is not simply a change in how people work, rather a rebalancing of where economic value is created. The days of needing to be tethered to a central HQ are far gone. Technology has changed everything, effectively removing the need for daily long and expensive commutes.

2026 is the year of “Work from an Office”, not “the Office”, with 83% of CEOs already enabling teams to work from multiple locations. Primary reasons include shorter commutes (43%), wider talent pools (37%), employee happiness/employee preference (37%), workforce productivity (37%), and the ability to take office or co-working space in areas with lower real estate costs (37%). In 2026, 56% of CEOs will seek shorter-term leases or opt for co-working solutions/membership to a network of flexible workspaces (54%).

“There is no longer a binary choice between work from home and work from the office,” said Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of International Workplace Group. “By reducing daily, costly commutes to faraway offices and empowering people to spend more time working closer to where they live and want to be, leaders can cut costs, maximise productivity, increase employee satisfaction and retention, and drive better ROI. And while the business benefits are clear, additional research conducted by IWG shows employees can also save up to $30,000 per year by working closer to home in high quality, professional workspaces in the heart of their local communities.”

The 2026 State of the C-Suite report findings align with the rapid network growth IWG has been experiencing. Between September 2024 and September 2025, IWG added 660 new U.S. new center openings, in which more than four out of five (83%) were established outside of major metro/urban areas. IWG’s global network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries, including all 50 states of the U.S. – it opened 624 locations in 2024, and in the first half of 2025, signed and opened more new locations than in its first decade of operations.

“Productivity and performance come down to good management of people,” said Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of International Workplace Group . “As leaders navigate AI, cost savings and retention – noting the high costs of attrition – the benefits of flexible work are allowing them to shore up their businesses and prepare for growth.”

Additional findings, including insights by title, are available here.

International Workplace Group’s latest research comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, with more new locations signed and opened in the first half of 2025 than in the entire first decade of its operations.

* International Workplace Group’s 2026 State of the C-Suite report (October 2025)

** Mckinsey & Company The AI-centric imperative: Navigating the next software frontier (October 2025)

*** International Workplace Group Businesses That Adopt Hybrid Working With Teams Working Locally Boost Productivity by 11%, Finds New Global Study by IWG and Arup (June 2025)

**** International Workplace Group Research among 2,016 office workers in the US and UK in June 2025 by Mortar Research. Mortar is Market Research Society (MRS) accredited and the research adhered to MRS guidelines.

Methodology:

Fieldwork: September 25–October 7, 2025, conducted by Censuswide. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles, and is a member of The British Polling Council. Audience: 1,200 U.S. C-Suite leaders of hybrid/flexible businesses, with an even split across titles*: Chief Executive Officers (CEOs); Chief Financial Officers (CFOs); Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs)/Chief People Officers (CPOs)/Chief Talent Officers (CTOs); Chief Technology Officers (CTOs)/Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)/Chief Information Officers (CIOs); and Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world’s leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG’s platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes more than 4,000 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.

For more information

Visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with International Workplace Group, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location