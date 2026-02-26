Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market is entering a new infrastructure-led growth phase, with Dubai Islands and Dubai South widely regarded as the emirate’s next future hotspots. Backed by long-term master planning, government investment, and large-scale connectivity upgrades, both districts are attracting investors seeking early positioning within high-potential corridors.

Recognising the long-term potential of these master-planned corridors, Amirah Developments has strategically aligned its growth strategy with both locations. Through projects such as Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands and Crown Palace in Dubai South, the developer identified early-stage opportunities within districts supported by infrastructure certainty and projected population growth.

As many as 99 projects are being developed on Dubai Islands – the highest project count region-wise in Dubai. This underscores the region’s investment opportunities, driving both heavyweight and boutique developers to build properties catering to a diverse clientele, including investors, homebuyers, and future residents.

Amirah highlights the long-term growth potential the region poses, which led to its inaugural launch, Bonds Avenue Residences - an amenity-rich development comprising apartments, triplexes, and penthouses positioned in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings. The area is currently under development, which means that prices are relatively low compared to mature markets, thereby making it convenient for new buyers and those who want to diversify their investment portfolio to snag properties at cost-effective rates and enjoy higher gains. Bonds Avenue is anticipated for handover by Q1 2027.

Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said, “Dubai Islands stands at the pinnacle of the transformation that Dubai envisions, seamlessly bridging a heritage-rich Old Dubai and a futuristic New Dubai. Once fully developed, the masterplan will drive in an investment flux, leading to population growth and contributing to the economy. Our maiden project, Bonds Avenue Residences, is set for completion in a year’s time. As Dubai Islands progresses into advanced development stages, we can anticipate an increase the rental yield and capital appreciation of units at Bonds Avenue.”

On the other hand, Dubai South represents one of the most ambitious urban developments in the region. Planned to accommodate up to one million residents upon full completion, the district integrates residential neighbourhoods, logistics hubs, commercial districts, and aviation infrastructure within a unified ecosystem. Central to this transformation is Al Maktoum International Airport, currently undergoing phased expansion to become the world’s largest airport with a projected long-term capacity of up to 260 million passengers annually.

The aerotropolis model surrounding the airport is expected to attract global aviation, logistics, trade, and technology industries, generating significant employment opportunities across multiple sectors. As industries cluster around the airport expansion, demand for residential communities in Dubai South is anticipated to accelerate, reinforcing its position as both an employment and housing hub.

Demand has resulted in 94 launches across the aerotropolis, with Amirah contributing its latest project Crown Palace. It is a low-rise structure that draws inspiration from classical European architecture. The project blends the timeless appeal of grand arches and balconies with state-of-the-art facilities installed within every residence.

“The return on investment at Dubai South stands at a strong eight percent, while capital appreciation has soared to 20 percent. These figures reinforce the massive potential the area serves, buoyed by advanced infrastructure, job opportunities, and rising population. From the current 145,000, the region is expected to host over a million residents by 2040 - a considerable chunk of Dubai’s overall estimate of 7.8 million. This projection makes it crucial to develop enough housing options, thereby creating lucrative investment opportunities,” Mr. Jafrani added.

Market analysts note that infrastructure-driven districts typically witness sustained capital appreciation as transport networks, commercial ecosystems, and lifestyle amenities mature. In parallel, Dubai Islands is expected to benefit from increasing tourism activity, hospitality launches, and waterfront retail activation, strengthening both end-user and short-term rental demand.

By positioning its developments within emerging, government-backed growth zones, Amirah Developments reflects a forward-looking approach centred on connectivity, urban planning alignment, and sustainable value creation. As Dubai advances into its next real estate cycle, Dubai Islands and Dubai South are increasingly viewed not only as current investment destinations, but as the city’s defining future hotspots for smart capital.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.

About Crown Palace

Crown Palace by Amirah Developments is a masterpiece of handcrafted elegance located in Dubai South, the city’s most promising master-planned community. Inspired by timeless European artistry, Crown Palace blends classical architecture with modern sophistication, offering a serene living experience where peace meets grandeur.

Featuring studios, one-, and two-bedroom residences designed to embody harmony, comfort, and refined luxury, the development stands as a symbol of royal living redefined for contemporary Dubai. Rising amidst lush green landscapes, Crown Palace celebrates balance between tradition and innovation, serenity and connectivity, beauty and functionality creating a legacy of timeless living for generations to come.

