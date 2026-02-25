The booklet highlights the need to embed sustainability into educational infrastructure

The guidelines align with UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 showcasing the importance of matching regional actions to global ambitions

The practical guide empowers stakeholders to build for the future

Dubai, UAE: With the global education sector calling for healthier learning environments to enhance academic performance as well as student well-being, the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) and the UNESCO Greening Education Partnership (GEP) newly unveiled Sustainable School Building Guidance Booklet paves the way for green schools. Launched during COP30 at the UNESCO Greening Education Partnership Annual General Meeting (November 2025), the booklet that aligns with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, calls for embedding sustainability and resilience into the foundation of future educational infrastructure.

A cumulative effort by EmiratesGBC members and partners, the practical guide to designing new schools for hot and heat-affected regions turns ambition into action with concise definition, aim, recommendation and technical input. Case studies and recent research under each topic further provides practical guidelines on how to translate ideas into on-ground reality.

While emphasizing the imperative need to invest in healthier learning environments Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said: “The Sustainable School Building Guidance Booklet will empower stakeholders to set up better futures for our children, educators and the planet. Our aim is to enable structures that help foster holistic development in alignment with the wider environment, for a resilient future for all. We are thankful to all our members and partners who contributed to this ambitious venture as part of our mission to help construct a sustainable future for all. By investing in sustainable school buildings, we are investing in the future of our youth and the planet.”

EmiratesGBC has been hosting various roundtables and webinars to introduce the Sustainable School Building Guidance Booklet to key stakeholders including policymakers, regulators, industry leaders and academia such as school leaders and educators. The aim is to increase awareness and understanding as well as to encourage adoption along with feedback on its use and implementation. By identifying potential pilot projects and adopters, EGBC hopes to empower partners to apply the guidance in real school projects.

The practical roadmap seeks to translate global sustainability frameworks into actionable strategies tailored for hot and arid regions. It further provides clear principles for designing, and constructing schools that are energy efficient, water-conscious and supportive of student wellbeing.

Developed by the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) as a contribution to the Greening Schools Pillar of the Greening Education Partnership (GEP) of UNESCO, the booklet is aligned with the Green School Quality Standard. It is intended as a practical, technically sound companion on how to build climate-ready, sustainable schools, starting with hot and heat-affected regions, and adaptable to other contexts.

The booklet consists of a clear framework spanning passive design, green school materials, energy and water efficiency, health & wellbeing, green mobility etc. It also includes

recommendations grounded in regional and international references

as well as ready-to-use, evidence-based guidance and case studies that one can adopt, pilot, and adapt to local context.

EmiratesGBC, a non-profit organization aimed at advancing sustainability in the built environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, also hosted prominent prominent expert officials from the relevant government entities to discuss and examine common challenges, identify opportunities, and share best practices to drive transformation across diverse industry sectors and implement concrete actions to fulfill the ambitious commitments outlined in The UAE Consensus.

Access the booklet here: https://emiratesgbc.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/EGBC-SSB-Guidance-Booklet-V5.pdf

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council.

