DUBAI, UAE: The International Family Medicine Roundtable committee unveiled the official publication of its landmark strategic whitepaper titled “Strengthening Primary Care and Insurance Integration in Dubai: A Comprehensive Framework on OP-DRG, Telemedicine, and Smart Health.” This definitive release marks a pivotal moment for the regional healthcare landscape and is available for immediate download via the IFM Knowledge Hub.

The document is a knowledge-based, high-level planning asset and benchmark guide for policymakers, pharmaceutical industry leaders, healthcare consortia, the insurance sector, government health authorities, and educational institutions navigating the rapid regulatory shifts currently shaping Dubai’s medical future. Understanding and adopting this framework is now considered essential for any organisation seeking to maintain operational ascendancy, financial sustainability, and regulatory compliance within the Emirate’s sophisticated healthcare ecosystem.

The roundtable was convened as part of the 12th International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition. IFM is a formidable titan of medical discourse, a high-prestige summit that has evolved into the definitive global heartbeat of primary care innovation. The conclusions from the roundtable discussion were developed and compiled into a detailed whitepaper by IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services (CRO), the official knowledge partner for this in-depth scientific discussion.

IFM serves as the vital nucleus of a strategic healthcare trifecta, including the annual Healthcare Future Summit and the Annual Radiology Meeting, to command a level of interdisciplinary authority that is unmatched in the Middle East.

IFM is a gathering of the healthcare industry’s most influential minds, dedicated to empowering the practitioners who hold the line of global health, ensuring they return to their communities not just as providers, but as the architects of a more resilient and sophisticated healthcare legacy.

For the pharmaceutical, insurance, and provider sectors, the legacy model of fragmented care is changing as the Dubai Health Authority accelerates toward a value-based care paradigm. This whitepaper provides the indispensable technical blueprint for the most significant structural evolution, specifically addressing the transition to a general practitioner-led gatekeeper model and the sophisticated implementation of Outpatient Diagnosis-Related Groups (OP-DRG).

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Scientific Chair, IFM Scientific Committee said: “The outcomes of the IFM working session highlight the importance of aligning DRG implementation with a strengthened Primary Health Care model. This alignment is critical to enable integrated care pathways, reinforce prevention, early intervention and ensure that financing mechanisms effectively support the quality, patient centred care, improved clinical outcomes, equitable access, and long-term system sustainability.”

Industry leaders must recognise that this document is the primary industry beacon for the 2026 fiscal year and beyond. This whitepaper serves as the foundational roadmap that translates the government's high-level vision into an actionable enterprise strategy.

Dr. Bakul Mukherjee, MD, MS (Reg. Affairs and Health Policy) Senior Principal, RWE, IQVIA, emphasised: “This white paper envisions a healthcare ecosystem where GP‑first access, transparent inpatient/outpatient costs, and smart health innovation set a new global standard for equitable, efficient care in Dubai.

“Dubai is shaping a future where primary care, digital intelligence, and unified insurance systems converge is creating a seamless, data‑driven health journey for every resident.”

The whitepaper establishes that primary care must become the economic and clinical keystone of a sustainable healthcare system because countries with strong general practitioner-led models consistently demonstrate superior health outcomes and reduced institutional expenditure. Dubai has achieved near-universal insurance coverage, yet the system currently faces challenges stemming from a specialist-driven care model and fragmented outpatient services. To address this, the Dubai Health Insurance Committee (DHIC) is spearheading reforms that include the rollout of the OP-DRG payment model, which aims to harmonise outpatient care pricing, improve affordability, and reduce unnecessary procedures. This system reform is a fundamental shift in how health is delivered and incentivised in the Emirate. It promotes deep integration among regulators, insurers, and providers while positioning digital health tools, such as the NABIDH platform and artificial intelligence, as core anchors of the system.

The pharmaceutical industry must pay meticulous attention to the whitepaper’s sections regarding medication formulary compliance, as the Dubai Health Insurance Committee is working to ensure that all insurers cover medications on the unified Dubai Health Authority formulary. This involves implementing compliance checks and exploring risk-sharing agreements that will fundamentally alter how drugs are introduced to the market and reimbursed in Dubai. Simultaneously, insurance companies are being urged to design value-based plans that incentivise primary care and prevention, such as offering lower premiums or bonuses for members who designate a primary GP. This proactive approach to chronic disease management is expected to reduce reliance on expensive emergency services over time, thereby ensuring the long-term financial viability of the insurance sector.

Local case studies featured in the document show that AI integration has led to a 45% reduction in patient wait times and a 15% drop in operational costs at leading private centres. Therefore, it is paramount for industry leaders to download this document to understand the technical requirements for integrating with NABIDH and deploying AI-based triage systems that meet upcoming regulatory standards.

The publication of this research serves as the intellectual vanguard to the forthcoming International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition, which will be held in a landmark partnership with DUPHAT from March 24 to 26, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Both events are by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, which has extensive experience in delivering high-magnitude healthcare and pharmaceutical events that set the agenda for the region. Through its expertise, INDEX ensures that both conferences provide world-class platforms for knowledge exchange and the showcasing of the latest innovations that will define the future of the global healthcare industry.

Dubai stands on the cusp of a total healthcare transformation, and this whitepaper is the primary tool for understanding the mechanics of that change. As the Emirate moves toward becoming a regional leader in primary care excellence, the collaboration between regulators, payers, and providers will be the deciding factor in the system’s success. The IFM roundtable underscored that while significant strides have been made in universal insurance and inpatient DRG payments, the next step of empowering primary care is the most crucial.

By downloading the whitepaper today, industry leaders gain access to the collective wisdom of Dubai's health regulators and insurance authorities. The document concludes with a powerful call for shared accountability, noting that sustainable healthcare requires every stakeholder to move beyond their individual interests toward a collective goal of a balanced and equitable health system. The 2026 healthcare transformation is no longer a future projection but a present mandate that requires immediate action, detailed planning, and a deep commitment to the primary care-led model outlined in this definitive industry release.

For more information and to download the document, visit the IFM 2026 website.

