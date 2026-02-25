Burjeel Holdings operates across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on complex and specialised care. Founded in 2007, the company launched several multi-specialty hospitals, including LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi, LLH Hospital in Musaffah, and LLH Sohar – its first venture in Oman, providing affordable healthcare in the GCC region.



Riding on the early success of its LLH hospitals, the group launched the Burjeel and Lifecare brands in 2012, followed in 2013 by Tajmeel, which specialises in providing dermatology and dental services. The group opened nine new hospitals, including Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, its first quaternary-care, multi-specialty facility.



Growth in the company’s early years was also supported by the launch of Medeor brand, which added two multi-specialty hospitals positioned around affordable, quality care.

Around 2018–2019, the group moved up the value chain with the launch of Burjeel Royal Hospital, a premium facility designed to deliver advanced, high-end medical care. It was followed by the opening of Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah, reinforcing the group’s focus on complex and specialised services.



A major milestone was achieved in 2020-21 with the launch of Burjeel Medical City (BMC), a flagship quaternary-care hospital offering a wide range of advanced medical services in a high-end clinical setting. The group also digitised and streamlined its operations in 2021, focusing on efficiency, integration, and patient experience.



After 15 years of operations, Burjeel Holdings listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2022. Meanwhile, it continued to mark important clinical milestones with the launch of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine & Therapy Centre and the successful performance of the group’s first bone marrow and kidney transplants at BMC, also in 2022.



The opening of four PhysioTherabia centres in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in 2023 heralded Burjeel’s entry into one of the thriving G20 nations.



The Burjeel network now comprises 115 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 39 medical centres, 30 physiotherapy and wellness centres, 15 pharmacies, and 11 allied services.



STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS

Burjeel aims to solve a familiar problem in the Gulf region: how to keep healthcare spending at home and give patients the option to seek treatments locally, rather than going abroad.



The group has ambitions to grow the network, acquire assets and expand organically in its key markets of the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, which are in the midst of economic diversification that is attracting investments and skilled workforce.



The overarching strategy is to anchor Burjeel as a leading referral hub across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), drawing in complex cases while exporting specialist expertise across the network. At the same time, it aims to expand community-based, value-driven care to reach patients earlier and channel referrals more effectively across the system. At the centre of this model sits BMC, positioned as the GCC’s primary destination for complex, sub-specialty care and advanced interventions.



The group is also expanding its network of day-care and specialised centres to ease pressure on hospitals and improve access in underserved markets. A GCC-wide screening network supports this approach, enabling earlier detection, better risk stratification, and the efficient routing of high-acuity patients to the appropriate level of care.



The company is also fixing its vision on moving up the value chain. Growth is being pushed through higher-acuity services – the kinds of procedures that require specialised staff, advanced equipment, and deep clinical experience. These services tend to be harder to replicate, more defensible, and better priced. Throughout 2025, this shift showed up in both volumes and margins.



That focus also aligns with governments and insurers’ strategy. GCC health systems are rising to the demands of ageing populations, prevalence of chronic diseases, and higher patient expectations. There is a growing preference for strong local providers that can handle complex cases domestically.



There is also structural backdrop that efficient healthcare providers such as Burjeel should benefit from. Healthcare demand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is in the midst of structural growth: insurance coverage is expanding, populations are growing, and public policy increasingly favours private sector participation.



INVESTMENT OUTLOOK



Burjeel provides a combination of growth and defensiveness. The company’s business is focused on steady demand, with improving economics, and operations in markets that are structurally underpenetrated in advanced care.



Burjeel’s steady results reinforce the idea that it is moving from a build-out phase to a maturity where returns start to improve. Revenue growth remains healthy, but the more interesting signal is margin expansion and profit growth outpacing sales. The group maintains a strong and flexible balance sheet, enabling continued investment in growth opportunities. With no contingent off-balance sheet liabilities, management remains committed to a conservative financial policy, supporting long-term balance sheet strength.



The company reported strong revenue of AED5,501 million, up 9.8% year over year in 2025, with total patient visits surpassing seven million, an 8.4% increase. The results reflect solid network positioning and patient volume growth that exceeded regional population trends, alongside resilient demand despite temporary access suspensions linked to a major insurance provider and regulatory shifts, including the Unified Procurement Program (UPP).

Profitability is also expected to improve over time, with EBITDA margins guided to expand into the 25%-27% range. By the end of 2025 they stood at 19.9%. This is underpinned by the surge of higher-margin growth assets, asset-light international expansion, and a continued focus on improving patient yield and operational efficiency.



The Group maintains a healthy balance sheet, with net leverage of 1.8x as of 31 December 2025, reflecting disciplined growth CAPEX supporting network expansion.



Maintenance capex is expected to stay around 2.5% of revenue, while additional investments of around AED 600 million are planned between 2026 and 2028 to support its UAE and Saudi expansion as well as ongoing digital transformation. The balance sheet is expected to remain conservative, with net leverage maintained below 2.5 times.



Shareholder returns remain a priority. The group is targeting a payout ratio of 40%-70% of net income, calibrated against funding requirements for future growth opportunities.

