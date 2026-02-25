While Ramadan is often associated with a seasonal recalibration in activity, current transaction patterns and buyer intent point to a market that continues to be driven by end-user confidence and sustained investor demand.

From Ramadan 2025 to 2026: what the numbers are showing

The Ramadan 2026 forecast is supported by the strong year-on-year performance recorded during Ramadan 2025, which demonstrated that seasonal periods are increasingly shaped by market fundamentals rather than sentiment alone.

betterhomes analysis shows that Ramadan 2025 delivered strong growth compared to the same period in 2024:

Ramadan 2025 recorded nearly AED 39 billion in sales value, with a 20% year-on-year increase in value and a 19% increase in transactions. This performance reinforces the view that Dubai’s property market is continuing to deepen beyond seasonal cycles, with demand remaining steady across both end-users and investors.

A market supported by consistency, not seasonality

The base case outlook for Ramadan 2026 remains positive, even with an anticipated seasonal tourism slowdown. betterhomes expects market activity to remain resilient, supported by stronger market fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a broader pool of motivated buyers.

“Ramadan 2025 delivered nearly AED 39 billion in sales and a 20% year-on-year increase in value, reinforcing that Dubai’s real estate market is operating from a position of strength,” Alex Leigh, Director of Operations at betterhomes, reflects, highlighting the market’s sustained momentum beyond seasonal trends.

“Based on current transaction patterns and buyer intent, we expect a further 8–12% increase in activity during Ramadan 2026, reflecting a market defined by consistency rather than seasonality,” he adds, pointing to continued confidence from both end-users and investors shaping Dubai’s property landscape.