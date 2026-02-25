Business events in the Gulf are surging, Platinumlist reports +121% ticket sales growth over three years, while the MENA business travel market races toward $270.8 billion by 2030. Tumodo and Platinumlist data reveal how corporate events are reshaping regional travel patterns.

Dubai, the UAE – Tumodo and Platinumlist joint research shows that business events have become one of the fastest‑growing segments in the Gulf’s experience economy within two years. The GCC event management market is expected to grow at a 9% CAGR from 2025 to 2033 as corporate events and MICE tourism become a structural part of the Gulf economy.

MICE Travel Economics

As the MENA business travel market is growing, event-related trips stand out. Tumodo’s internal data shows event trips cost 25-40% more than standard corporate travel. Despite airfares down 12% and hotel rates up only 2%, expenses rise from premium hotels, inflexible early bookings, and additional services. Corporate event bookings grew 7.2%, visa support 15%, and transfers 11%.

“According to our internal data, companies favour compact, high-impact 1-3 day trips, yet MICE events extend stays to 3-5 days as delegates anchor networking, client meetings, and bleisure around fixed conference dates,” said Andrew Baturin, CMO at Tumodo.

Event Ticket Surge

Platinumlist reports that for some major Gulf conferences, up to 90–95% of attendees now arrive from outside the host country, often from other GCC markets. This effectively turns business events into regional hubs rather than domestic‑only gatherings. It also raises the importance of predictable travel, multi‑city itineraries, and friction‑free digital ticketing.

For business events, ticket purchases are increasingly evaluated through a strict ROI lens. Attendees weigh the cost of travel and access against expected deals, partnerships, and career opportunities. Platinumlist data indicates rising use of networking tools and event‑dedicated apps that allow participants to build profiles and schedule meetings in advance, turning conferences into tangible pipelines for partnerships and deal‑making.

“Several years ago, business events were very occasional. Today, our data indicates 120% growth in business events shows and a huge market capacity. The growth is driven both by flagship conferences and by organic expansion into workshops, niche summits, and professional meetups,” commented Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.

Thematically, Platinumlist’s data reveals the fastest growth remains concentrated in technology and AI, crypto and Web3, sectors that continue to gain regulatory clarity and attract regional investment. Alongside this, there is an early trend in events focused on leadership development, personal growth, wellness, and women’s empowerment. As markets mature, there is an increasing demand to develop talent, build leaders, and invest in long-term human capital.

2026 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, business events in the Gulf are expected to evolve from passive attendance to curated participation. Delegates increasingly prioritise interactive formats, workshops and structured networking sessions. Technology will support demand for practical takeaways and stronger connections.

About Tumodo

Based in the UAE, Tumodo is an online B2B travel platform that assists businesses in optimising corporate travel. Tumodo offers cutting-edge AI algorithms, a user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock assistance, allowing customers to plan, organise and book their trip in minutes while saving up to 35% on associated costs.

About Platinumlist

Platinumlist is a leading entertainment discovery platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales. In addition, Platinumlist is actively expanding into business events, bringing the same end-to-end infrastructure to complex, multi-day conferences and exhibitions.

Since 2009, the platform has boasted over 100,000 events, ranging from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in 18+ countries, including the GCC, MENA, Europe, and the US. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually through concerts, cultural events, and more.