Report recognises structural shift in the global built environment, moving into AI‑native, system‑level urban infrastructure that integrates planning, operations, sustainability, and human experience

Dubai is uniquely positioned to lead this new era of urban innovation by becoming the epicentre for PropTech growth through the Dubai PropTech Hub

As a result of the research, Dubai PropTech Hub has opened applications for its inaugural “Global Landing Pad” programme, supporting best-in-class international PropTech scale-up companies to successfully enter the Dubai and wider MEASA markets.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai PropTech Hub, an initiative of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region and home to the region’s first PropTech innovation hub — in partnership with Dubai Land Department, today announced the release of a new whitepaper titled ‘PropTech 2033.’

The White Paper analysed 18 strategic agendas across the UAE and the United Nations to chart a model for Dubai PropTech’s next era of growth. These included the D33 Agenda, the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Urban Master Plan 2040. The analysis, which also considers social, environmental and economic sustainability, identified 833 existing global PropTech business models focused on quality-of-life and economic growth in the real estate sector. Importantly, just two of the business cases identified represent a value exceeding AED 53bn annually to the Dubai economy.

Recognising a structural shift in the global built environment, the PropTech 2033 whitepaper finds PropTech is moving beyond tools and digitisation into AI‑native, system‑level urban infrastructure that integrates planning, operations, sustainability, and human experience. This shift redefines how value is created across the real estate sector.

The white paper showcases that Dubai is uniquely positioned to lead this new era of urban innovation, supported by strategic agendas, regulatory agility of DIFC, a climate-adaptive heritage in the Emirate, future-forward technological innovation, and a global economic vision of being among the top four financial centres. As a result of the research, Dubai PropTech Hub has opened applications for its inaugural “Global Landing Pad” programme, supporting best-in-class international PropTech scale-ups to successfully enter the Dubai and MEASA markets with a world-class roster of mentors and subject matter experts, including leading real estate developers and operators Binghatti, Majid Al Futtaim, Union Properties, Sobha and Transguard. This adds to Dubai PropTech Hub’s existing efforts to curate, incubate and enable Dubai’s burgeoning local PropTech ecosystem, such as its PropTech Elevate programme.

Mohammad AlBlooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub commented: “DIFC’s PropTech 2033 whitepaper demonstrates that PropTech is no longer a peripheral enabler of real estate, but an engine of economic growth, productivity, and urban resilience. This whitepaper reinforces DIFC’s commitment to positioning Dubai as the global epicentre for PropTech innovation and sustainable urban growth, whilst accelerating the Emirate’s ambitions of doubling the economic contribution of the sector by 2033.”

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: "The PropTech 2033 white paper reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to future-proofing its real estate sector through innovation, data, and advanced technologies that strengthen transparency and investor confidence. This direction is reflected in the Dubai PropTech Hub, established in partnership between Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Land Department, and reinforced by hosting PropTech Connect Middle East. Together, these initiatives advance the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, enhancing global competitiveness and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.”

Based at the DIFC Innovation Hub, the Dubai PropTech Hub already tracks 231 UAE‑based PropTech companies, with a strong foundation in listings, investment, and marketing. The report identifies huge potential for diversification into domains such as climate resilience, productivity, and AI‑driven operations. Enabling developer participation and global interest, the Dubai PropTech Hub already provides the environment for testing, scaling and exporting frontier PropTech solutions from around the world and domestically, specifically those aligned with climate resilience, wellbeing and next-generation mobility.

Dubai’s PropTech ambitions synergise powerfully with the Centre’s DIFC Zabeel District expansion which includes with over 1 million sq.ft. being allocated to the world’s largest innovation hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus. The extension of DIFC from the existing Gate District into the Zabeel District is part of the city’s journey to becoming one of the world’s top four global financial centres in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Centre’s vision for 2030. This expansion also embodies Dubai’s commitment to sustainability, with energy efficient design, smart infrastructure, and sustainable mobility.

To read the report kindly click here

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Nivine William

Burson | bursonglobal.com

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae